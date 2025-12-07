Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Dec 8

Oh how the world needs this and you! Thank you for your words - you always hit the right note.

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M H
Dec 7

Listen to praise music and taking one day at a time and praying and being grateful for my faith in God roof over my head and all that I have . Peace is ours for today .🕊️🙏♥️ xxx.

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