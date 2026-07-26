Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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M H's avatar
M H
7h

God fills us with The Holy Spirit of myself l am nothing.

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Douglas McClenaghan's avatar
Douglas McClenaghan
12h

I am currently reading John D MacDonald's Slam the Big Door, which explores this theme and its consequences in depth.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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