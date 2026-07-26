The void that you feel

Hey friends,

Fact is that no matter what anyone says, everyone has a certain void within them and many of us try to fill it with all the wrong things.

Food can be one thing people try to fill the void with. Becoming obsessed and attached.

Technology and entertainment is another. People become addicted to screen, to video games, to music videos, to social media.

Drugs and alcohol is a very common way that people try to fill the void.

Some people try to fill it with running and working out. Seems good, but when it becomes obsessive then it’s no longer to your benefit either. Too much of anything is bad.

Of course that are those who want to fill it with violence, lies, torment, power…

But what is the only thing that can actually satisfy the void? Forever?

The water of God. Of Love. You drink from it and you will not be thirsty again, for it’ll fill the void that seems endless.

Blessings.