The Void
A poem
Author's note: Some people, especially those who have suffered the trauma of abandonment, report feeling a kind of emptiness, a nameless pain. That's why I wrote this poem
Inside you,
the void
tastes like loss,
and feels like a black,
heavy, cold and hollow space,
a kind of spectrum
an element that lives
in the place
of the missing element,
and that's why
the void is not nothing
it is the endless abyss that is born
and replace what has been lost
slowly settling in,
permanently
in the soul of the survivors,
The void,
it's a slow, nameless, unbearable pain,
a suffering that flares up
like candles that burn slowly
without ever burning out,
The void,
only those who feel it can recognize it
and it can't be explained, it has no smell
nor color
it has no voice
and doesn't cry, the void,
its not grey
like a cold stone,
nor invisible
like the dark matter of the universe,
The void,
it is a grave
where slowly die
those who feel that happiness
has been forever stolen
the day they became
unable to love
and be loved
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The void needs to be fought because sometimes love will find you and give you someone to help you through the emptiness.
Rings a bell with me. A muted faraway bell receding slowly with the passage of time