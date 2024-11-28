Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Nov 28, 2024

The void needs to be fought because sometimes love will find you and give you someone to help you through the emptiness.

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George P Farrell's avatar
George P Farrell
Dec 2, 2024

Rings a bell with me. A muted faraway bell receding slowly with the passage of time

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