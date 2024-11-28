Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Author's note: Some people, especially those who have suffered the trauma of abandonment, report feeling a kind of emptiness, a nameless pain. That's why I wrote this poem

Image made by the author using Artificial Intelligence

Inside you,

the void

tastes like loss,

and feels like a black,

heavy, cold and hollow space,

a kind of spectrum

an element that lives

in the place

of the missing element,

and that's why

the void is not nothing

it is the endless abyss that is born

and replace what has been lost

slowly settling in,

permanently

in the soul of the survivors,

The void,

it's a slow, nameless, unbearable pain,

a suffering that flares up

like candles that burn slowly

without ever burning out,

The void,

only those who feel it can recognize it

and it can't be explained, it has no smell

nor color

it has no voice

and doesn't cry, the void,

its not grey

like a cold stone,

nor invisible

like the dark matter of the universe,

The void,

it is a grave

where slowly die

those who feel that happiness

has been forever stolen

the day they became

unable to love

and be loved

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