This reflection was first published on my own substack (Pomalom’s Ponderings) about a year ago, in August 2025. In the spirit of Summer Travel Season, I’m sharing my observations again about the Catholic - indeed, Universal - Church and its most profound sacrament, which transcends borders.

While traveling, I’m always both amazed at and relieved with the Novus Ordo. Unlike Traditional Latin Mass, which, high or low, is unmistakable – you get what you expect, in Latin, and the Gregorian chant is always lovely – with Novus Ordo you never quite know. My wife and I were stunned by a lovely early Sunday Mass in Montreal about 10 years ago, and we could even manage some of the French. We also attended a Sunday Mass at la cathédrale Notre Dame de Paris on our honeymoon, 31 years ago, which now, alas, would be unrecognizable, given the tragic fall and rise of that Most Holy Place.

And in Small Town West Virginia, we’ve encountered tremendous devotion within several absolutely lovely little churches. At St. John University Church in Morgantown, a humble but proud community which was the parish of one of my daughters during college, we reveled in what was among the most reverent Roman Catholic churches in the US. Does your Novus Ordo church burn incense and chant the Eucharistic Prayer by gifted celebrants?

I didn’t quite know what to expect in The Netherlands. I’m currently visiting here to move my other daughter from Washington, DC to Nijmegen, for graduate school at Radboud University. We’re staying in a suburban section of Nijmegen with small but roomy duplexes and intriguing strip malls conjoined to apartment buildings – a pennywise use of real estate true to Dutch standards. Apple Maps found me a Roman Catholic church in a nearby neighborhood and so on Sunday morning I walked about fifteen minutes to find an unassuming church…building.

At first it appeared to me as a pill box from World War II, I have to say. But first impressions aside, I was graciously welcomed in – for some reason, they instantly knew that I was either Canadian or American – and, unable to find the holy water font, I dry-genuflected and zipped in to take my seat in the pewless congregation, thinking: this will be dry, but fulfill my Sunday obligation.

The comprehensive mass guide, being in Dutch, provided me the secret joy of gaining the Lord’s Prayer and many other mass liturgical elements in an uncommon tongue. It also included the songs and music, to which I could actually sing along, given that the words were inherently metered and I could sing at half-volume and a half-second behind, to pick up the proper pronunciation. (Dutch is, in a word, brutal.)

And then things got going, and I soon realized that the priest was a gem. He was warm, engaging, and yet keeping Holy Reverence in his tone and gesticulation. And his singing voice was frankly amazing, given the priests I’ve contended with who sing a little too loudly and a little too…off, and who forget, Saints preserve us, to turn off their remote mic. No, this guy was clearly a choirboy in an earlier life.

Photography: Pilgrims of Hope, Nijmegen/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

I stayed abreast on iMissal for the readings, and while I was unable to follow his sermon, it lasted for 20 minutes and had me eagerly listening to a tongue I knew not. He had the multicultural congregation riveted and grateful. Thinking to myself, darned if I didn’t learn Dutch at my grandfather’s knee, I was pleased to share in Communion with Jesus Christ and the Church Community of Agneskerk Lindenholt.

And then, after Mass, came the Sisters of Loretto.

A pair of Pakistani sisters – literally blood sisters, and also with the religious order Sisters of Loretto – presented a slide show in a meeting room that documented the suffering perpetrated on Christians in Pakistan. It was stunning and infuriating, to see such suffering perpetrated on our brothers and sisters in Jesus. After their presentation, I encouraged the sisters to visit our parish and others in the greater Baltimore/Washington DC area on their next visit to America, since our parishes are highly concerned about Christian persecution and extremely generous.

Then later on, I was able to speak with the priest for a while before he left. He was the Pastoral Director for Nijmegen, covering perhaps half a dozen church communities in the area with a handful of other priests, where they would go to visit small Catholic communities such as Agneskerk Lindenholt every week, to celebrate the Mass, hear confessions, and otherwise minister to the people. In a country with few Catholic priests, this system works well for them. They have a devotion for which I was both proud and humbled. Proud, because I have a good dose of Dutch blood in my veins. Humbled, because I belong to a large parish back in the US with upwards of nine resident priests. An obscenity of riches, some might say, in times like these.

My status as a troubled sinner notwithstanding, this visit to a Nijmegen church community, on perhaps the most minimal of physical footprints for a Catholic church I’ve seen, renewed my faith in The Church as a true force of God in the world, built up of troubled sinners just like me who try to dust off the dirt and otherwise make a difference. The tie-in with the Sisters of Loretto and their description of ongoing Christian repression in Pakistan was yet another reminder of the power of evil in the world and how we can feel so helpless in its midst. It was also a sign from God that this institution exists for a reason, and must continue to thrive, especially for those most threatened. We’re all aiming for heaven, but aren’t we brothers and sisters in Christ due some security and freedom?

Photography: Our Lady and Our Savior, Nijmegen/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

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