The Travelers
The Travelers
In the dark place came a spark
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It was a light of all lights
Explosion of color
Cosmos spun and dazzled
All of the planets spread out
In great wisdom all was gathered
And life came to be
Places so very far away from thee
Each of these special places
Galaxies away through eternal mazes
One of these planets became a home
Cozy and warm, to so many creatures
Most intelligent ones took to the top
They built and they built
Growing and growing
Cities expanding
However, natural life was no longer flowing
And that is when,
right before the dreadful end
Some of them got into their spaceships
And became
The travelers
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