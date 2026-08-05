The Travelers

In the dark place came a spark

It was a light of all lights

Explosion of color

Cosmos spun and dazzled

All of the planets spread out

In great wisdom all was gathered

And life came to be

Places so very far away from thee

Each of these special places

Galaxies away through eternal mazes

One of these planets became a home

Cozy and warm, to so many creatures

Most intelligent ones took to the top

They built and they built

Growing and growing

Cities expanding

However, natural life was no longer flowing

And that is when,

right before the dreadful end

Some of them got into their spaceships

And became

The travelers