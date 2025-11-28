Unlike other things, such as sounds, smells, textures, or colors, we don’t have a specific sense that allows us to perceive the passage of time. In this case, we make use of the various clocks that our brain has by using attention, and this is basically one of the reasons why we have the illusion that time seems to speed up or slow down.

For example, when we’re involved in something we enjoy, we don’t pay attention to the passage of time, and so it seems as if time has passed quickly.

On the other hand, when we don’t like what we’re doing, we pay more attention to the passage of time, namely how much time is left, and so it never seems to end.

This process is mediated by emotions, and we pay more attention to the passage of time when we feel unpleasant. That’s why when people are depressed, time seems to stretch on indefinitely, making the hours and days longer and more painful.

Depressed people often say “the days take too long for me”;

This illusion that time has passed more slowly also has psychophysiological consequences, namely by increasing the magnitude of negative feelings and their expectations about the future. As depressed people evaluate events in a pessimistic way, they end up feeling more anxious about the future, subjectively increasing the amount of time they have suffered from the situation.

It’s very easy to see: imagine you’re walking down a mountain enjoying the pleasant scenery. Since you don’t pay attention to the time, you get the illusion that it’s gone by quickly. On the other hand, if you’re going down the mountain in an out-of-control car with no brakes, the journey will seem interminable.

This is why, in depression, people seem to experience negative events with greater intensity and duration over time. And these are not things in people’s heads, they are cognitive processing mechanisms, strongly mediated by emotional factors and influenced by issues of a physiological nature, which are beyond conscious control.

For example, if you liked this post, you probably read it quickly. If, on the other hand, you didn’t like it, it probably seemed like it would never end. And so we realize that time is an illusion.

© Rolando Andrade, 2025

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