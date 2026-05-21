Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
1d

Nevena! What a moving and vulnerable story to share! It feels like you were meant to share that story. I pray that those suffering long-term, chronic illnesses will gain more faith that God heals in mysterious ways if you only let Him in.

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Neetu S.'s avatar
Neetu S.
12h

It was such a touching story Nevena.

Yes, prayer is the most powerful thing in this world because it takes us closer to the One who controls the whole universe. And when we know He is in control, we face life’s difficulties with courage and peace.

My holy scripture says that the Lord’s name is the panacea, the remedy to cure all illnesses. May God bless you abundantly 💞🙏🏻

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