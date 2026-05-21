The place I went to. Generated image.

A note to my readers: A while ago, I published my first two attacks from hell: my brain concussion and my miscarriage. Neither of them was even slightly like what was to follow. The story I’m about to tell is one I wouldn’t have told if I hadn’t realized that the road to mental healing involves accepting yourself fully and being able to share yourself fully. So… I’m sharing. And leaving my soul in your hands.

Hold it softly.

I got pregnant for the second time in September 2010, when I was 30. It was exactly two years after my first unfortunate pregnancy.

At the beginning of October, when I was six weeks along, I broke my left ankle by tripping over a hole in the otherwise neatly arranged Greek paving tiles.

I didn’t see a doctor immediately, as I could limp until evening. But I tossed and turned all night in pain, and by morning, my foot had doubled in size. My husband — close to losing his mind, as by now I must have seemed to him like the unlucky ugly duckling — took me to the emergency room. There, they said they wouldn’t take an X-ray because it might harm the baby. A surgeon felt my leg and said, “That’s not a fracture. It’s a sprained ankle. Don’t worry. Just avoid stepping on it for a week, and it’ll get better.”

We got a pair of crutches, and I used them around the apartment for a week. The pain subsided, and after seven days, I could put weight on the foot — not fully, just on my toes. But that was enough for me to feel relieved. I was sure that things would return to normal soon.

If I had stayed home, walking only to the bathroom for the next month, things might indeed have returned to normal. But my hormones were raging, and I couldn’t stay in one place. Encouraged by the doctor’s words that it was “just a sprained ankle,” I started walking — limping — around malls, down the waterfront, meeting friends, doing anything that came to mind.

Then, one morning about ten days later, I woke up and found it impossible to step on my foot again. The swelling had returned, and the pain was excruciating.

I went back to the ER, and this time, an X-ray revealed a serious fracture and what the doctor called “signs of reactive arthritis.” My foot was put in a cast, and I was given crutches again.

But my wrists and my good leg weren’t happy with the crutches anymore. My wrists soon hurt so much that I couldn’t put any weight on them. The bathroom was next to the bedroom, and since I spent the whole day in bed, with my husband preparing all the food I’d need, I started crawling to the bathroom, sparing my wrists and my right leg as much as possible.

It was the beginning of a humiliation I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through something similar could imagine. I was on the floor, crawling like a crab just to meet my basic needs. I depended on my husband for water, food, and baths. The only thing I could still do on my own was drag myself across the floor to use the toilet.

Then came the moment when I couldn’t even do that.

My right foot was soon wrapped in the same poisonous flames that raged around the left one, and suddenly, I couldn’t touch the ground with either of them.

I couldn’t crawl anymore.

I couldn’t move at all.

Our rented apartment in Thessaloniki was too narrow for a wheelchair, which was obviously what I needed to get out of bed. My husband offered to get me one, saying, “We’ll manage somehow,” but I didn’t want to hear it. My desperation was overwhelming, and all I wanted — again! — was to leave Greece.

As my husband packed my bags, I realized something very bad was happening to me this time. My two previous misfortunes — the concussion and the miscarriage — were traumatic, but they had still left me intact, still allowed me to be the person I loved and admired.

Now, I was being reduced to nothing.

Now, I no longer loved or admired myself.

The person I once was was disappearing, leaving behind a bundle of useless flesh I wanted nothing to do with.

For the first time in my life, I called and sent messages to all my friends from my previous church and to every other believer I knew. I asked them to pray for me. I had never done that before — asking someone to pray for me. I had never put myself in such a vulnerable position. But I had no pride left. I called it ‘dignity’ at the time, though now I know there’s little difference between dignity and pride. Dignity is like calling someone a “war hero.” What makes someone a hero in war? The number of enemies they’ve killed? The grandeur of their own demise?

When I arrived in Plovdiv, my dad — who was then working as the director of an orphanage and had access to such things — quickly found me a wheelchair. But my hands were so weak, I couldn’t navigate it at all.

In my parents’ apartment, there was nothing I could do except lie in bed all day, letting my mom push me to the bathroom a couple of times a day, and crying endlessly. I cried for the person I’d lost, the person I thought I’d never be again. The doctors we saw in Plovdiv confirmed the diagnosis of reactive arthritis. They said it would be best to treat it with medications now, but since I was pregnant, that wasn’t possible. They added, “Let’s hope it doesn’t turn into something worse, like rheumatoid arthritis, or…”

Or what?

One night, I searched for my sedatives — the ones I’d stopped taking because of the pregnancy — intending to swallow the entire bottle and be done with it. But I couldn’t find them in their usual place by my bed. My mom had hidden them somewhere.

I think she saved my life that night.

The worst depression of my life engulfed me. For weeks, all I did each day was cry. Drink water, and cry. I could barely eat; my dad had to stand beside me, coaxing bites into my mouth. He kept telling me, “One of my workers goes to church, a serious believer. He said his entire church is praying for you. Every single day, the whole church, I’m telling you. Normally, I think he’s crazy, but I don’t mind that they pray. I even went to your grandparents’ graves and asked them to help.”

Now, my father is a confirmed atheist. You can imagine how desperate he was to say something like that, can’t you?

And me? I couldn’t pray. I couldn’t think at all. My mind was a blank page with only one word written on it, screaming at me day and night: “I’m dying.”

And my only response to that word was to cry.

When I wasn’t crying, I would curl up in bed and stare at nothing.

Some friends came to visit. Most of them left frightened. One guy started dragging me to Orthodox churches and to priests who performed strange rituals to heal me. I didn’t care. Most of the time, I didn’t know who was around me or what was happening.

I had firmly forbidden my husband from coming to see me in that state.

He came once, at Christmas, despite my protests, and it was pure torture. I had to scrape together some strength from somewhere and try to act relatively normal because I didn’t want to scare him more than he already was. When he left, I was totally drained; I couldn’t move or speak for days.

Meanwhile, you might wonder about the baby inside the belly of this mentally disintegrating woman.

It was growing.

He was growing, completely oblivious to the intense drama his mom was enduring. Oblivious to her constant tears and thoughts of suicide. He was kicking peacefully, reminding me that he was alive, but I didn’t care. The only thing I felt for the creature inside me was anger.

I blamed the baby for everything.

If not for him, I’d be able to treat my medical condition. I’d be able to walk. I wouldn’t have let my legs and arms deteriorate to a point where it was uncertain I’d be able to use them normally — or at all — afterward.

Yet, despite all the blaming, he was, unfortunately, my only company in that lonely bed. My parents went to work during the day and only came into my room to feed me, help me to the bathroom, and make futile attempts to cheer me up. My friends visited at most once a week, for just half an hour.

The rest of the time, I was alone with the baby.

So, slowly — very slowly — I started acknowledging his existence.

I’d lie in bed, my hand on my belly, seeking comfort from him.

“Help me. Help me. I feel so bad…”

And he’d move at that very moment, as if saying, “Don’t worry; that makes two of us. Do you think I feel good in here, amidst all that adrenaline you’re constantly flooding me with?”

Things started to improve when I entered my seventh month of pregnancy. I could finally put weight on my left leg, meaning the fracture had healed. But my muscles were so weakened that, on the first day, I managed only two steps. Then four the next day, and so on. A week later, I could get to the bathroom and the kitchen on my own, though the pain was still unbearable — I imagined it must be how the Little Mermaid felt when she gained human legs. After each short walk, I’d apply cold compresses to my feet to ease the torment.

My hands were still too weak to lift anything heavier than a pen. But those small steps lifted my spirits. I had no idea how I would care for my baby once he was born, yet finally, my brain let in thoughts beyond the grim certainty of its own demise. I even began reading silly crime novels and occasionally glanced at my computer. And I let my husband visit.

I thought I had two more months to go, but the delivery came early. I’d just entered the ninth month when my water broke.

The boy inside couldn’t wait any longer.

Or maybe he wanted to save me.

I was too weak for a natural birth, so I had a cesarean. I couldn’t breastfeed, for reasons I’d mentioned before, but once he was born, I felt lighter, and I began to walk a bit more. The pain in my legs, hands — really every joint — persisted, despite the anti-inflammatory medications.

One evening, a month and a half after his birth, I knelt by my bed and closed my eyes. It was the first time I’d spoken to God since the beginning of that nightmare.

“Look, I know You can fix everything. Whatever’s wrong with me, I know You can fix it. I know You want me to care for my little baby. So, it’s Your turn now. I’m letting You act. I know You can, so go ahead.”

I went to sleep, and the next day, I began to use my legs and arms a bit more. I kept increasing the movement each day. Every morning, after pushing my joints to the limit the day before, I expected to wake up in excruciating pain like before, but that didn’t happen. I’d wake up feeling no worse than the day before, allowing me to push a little more each day.

As I prayed and trained my body to regain its former strength, my mom and mother-in-law took turns caring for my little boy. Six months later, I was fully recovered, without any medication.

In the seventh month after the birth, I went to my baby, picked him up with no strain, hugged him tight, and kissed him. Everyone around me was astonished at how quickly and completely I’d recovered. I knew it wasn’t just my own strength that had made it possible.

God had been my partner. He wanted to heal me, and I let Him. From that moment on, I knew I wouldn’t be alone in my journey. No matter what happened, I’d be carried by a higher power.

So, in the end, what felt like my last attack from hell turned out to be a heavenly visit. For the first time, I felt God’s power. Until that moment, I’d felt His love many times. Never His power.

And I learned that the only way for a person to truly feel — and harness — that power is to humble themselves. To humble themselves to the point of death.

And never be afraid to ask for help.

Later on, my son grew up to be the happiest human I’ve ever known. Always smiling, constantly hugging everyone around him. I can count on one hand the times I’ve seen him sad.

Who would believe his mom cried endlessly while he was in her belly?

My third pregnancy took a year of trying, and it happened after I’d finally given up on it. That time, everything was normal, and I spent all nine months in Thessaloniki with my husband, savoring each moment. Our daughter was a fussy baby who cried day and night until she turned four. She has a sweet, but anxious personality.

Who would believe her mom was so happy while she was in her belly?

Moms, I need to tell you something: Don’t worry about your moods during pregnancy. They don’t define your child’s character or temperament at all.

Since then, life has brought me other challenges — illnesses, scares, and deep family sorrows. And I know there are trials ahead, too. But now, I know Who’s in control. I hope I never forget that, and I’ll face whatever comes my way with bravery and peace.

All temporary difficulties, leading in the end, to my final journey.

Check my personal publication Dreamlike fiction

A tremendous thank you to Alexander Semenyuk and his wonderful pub for becoming a home for my fears and triumphs.

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