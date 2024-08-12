Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Aug 12, 2024

Huge congratulations Alex!!! LOVE the reviews! You have worked so hard, fought the good fight to do what is you, despite pain and adversity. You pushed your love of writing to the end! Very excited for you! God keep you as you continue to live your purpose and inspire the rest of us! oxox

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Aug 12, 2024

Congratulations! This looks really interesting!

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5 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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