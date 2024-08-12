The Serpent of New Orleans is officially out

Hey friends and readers,

My new book, The Serpent of New Orleans is officially out and available, and it has some of the best early copy reviews I’ve ever had.

The story blends real 1800s New Orleans history, (I put a lot of time into research on this one), with fictional characters.

You will see that the characters will feel very real, this isn’t a story with “black and white” sort of heroes and villains. And the pain you might detect was drawn from the very source of my physical pain with the condition I have. Making the main character even more believable.

There is a mix of horror and drama in this one as we are taken through the struggle.

I don’t want to give too much away, so find out more for yourself!

I hope you enjoy this story as much as the early readers did!

P.S.

Please take a photo with your physical copy if you’d like me to share it with your profile as well! Thank you!

https://www.amazon.com/Serpent-New-Orleans-Alexander-Semenyuk-ebook/dp/B0D736M7Q2?ref_=ast_author_mpb