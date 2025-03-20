I’m fast. I move fast. I talk fast and I go fast because I go alone. When it's time to go I don’t wanna sit around. I want to get going and I hate waiting so most of my life lessons involve waiting for the things I want now.

I have had a very difficult relationship with waiting but as I learn and grow I understand these things better. I understand the purpose of waiting.

Imagine being on an unfamiliar road trip with your GPS showing you where to go. You aren’t afraid of getting lost. You trust the GPS to get you home. Your GPS knows where there’s traffic. It knows the roads that are blocked off. It knows where the road is closed.

You don’t always know these things. The GPS does. God, our highest self, like the GPS, knows things we do not know. Your own guidance and understanding don’t go beyond what you can see.

God knows and sees things you don’t yet know and see.

When you go against your GPS, you may end up stuck in traffic with no way to exit. You may even get lost.

When you get lost, your GPS with loyalty to you always reroutes and gets you back on the right path, but the only problem is that rerouting sometimes adds minutes, hours, and even years to the time of arrival.

When you rush to make things happen, you’re bound to mess them up.

It’s better late than hurt. It’s better delayed than dead. It’s better late than stuck in a storm. When you're delayed, don’t rush into a storm. Wait it out.

Waiting is a necessary part of the processes of God because it builds character. Through waiting, we learn that life isn’t always smooth sailing. Waiting teaches us patience and prepares us for the ups and downs, twists and turns that life brings.

If things feel like they’ve been slowed, delayed, and aren’t coming to you easily, don’t push or force them. It may not be the right time. Waiting a while will save you from what’s not meant for you.

The days of our lives are already written and mapped out. You won’t stay behind a day and you won’t arrive a day sooner. You will arrive in divine timing.

So these days, I remind myself to move slowly. I talk slowly and I go at my pace. I can go as fast as I choose to and as slow as I feel like. I don’t have to rush anything.

Things happen when they're meant to happen.

I hate waiting, but when I am delayed, I thank God when I have no idea what I am being protected from.

While waiting and delays can be frustrating, they are an inevitable part of life. We have little control over when they arise or when they will end. However, we do have control over how we perceive them as they happen.

If we get something easily, we take it for granted and lose it just as easily as we got it. Waiting makes us appreciate things when they finally arrive. Think of the food arriving after waiting for so long.

Maybe you’re being made to wait because the universe is preparing something better for you. Don’t settle for the next best. Wait for the best. By trusting in divine timing, you’re allowing the journey to unfold organically. It’s surrendering to the flow of life.

Surrendering is not about giving up or being passive, but rather about releasing control and trusting in the happenings of the divine plan. This is what I am learning in my waiting season.

I am learning to trust that everything is unfolding in its own perfect time and have faith that the right opportunities will present themselves when ready. Good things, they say, come to those who wait, and the longer the wait, often, the greater the reward.

If you enjoyed reading this, I am confident you will love my new book “I Am Who I Am.” It dives in deep about the waiting seasons of our lives and the purpose they serve.