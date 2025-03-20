Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 20, 2025

Absolutely love this analogy, speaks strongly as far as my own journey goes as well.

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Mar 21, 2025

I too am in a waiting season and it’s challenging for sure. Thanks for this reminder Kimberly ✨

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