Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lydia's avatar
Lydia
Feb 7, 2025

Very nicely done.

Reply
Share
Patrizia Zampieri's avatar
Patrizia Zampieri
Feb 7, 2025

Then He (God) came to declare game over 🤔

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture