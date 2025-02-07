The Prophet of the private jet
The Prophet of the private jet
Let us start with a concert
Adrenaline pumping
With headache you’ll flirt
Then I’ll tell you an angry story
With shouting and screams
Make you feel such glory
After that comes the part
Most important of all
Listen carefully, be smart
Open your banks
In heaven make friends
Go up in ranks
I also need you
To sponsor my house
Give Caesar what is due
And that fast car
Do you want the prayer heard?
It ain’t that far
Finally, can we get a private jet
To kindly come
With all of that
Drop your money
I need a feast
Antichrist honey
Now leave and get out
Empty your heads
You have no doubt
Go on your way
Behave how you want
Regardless of what
God has to say.
Very nicely done.
Then He (God) came to declare game over 🤔