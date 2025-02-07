The Prophet of the private jet

Let us start with a concert

Adrenaline pumping

With headache you’ll flirt

Then I’ll tell you an angry story

With shouting and screams

Make you feel such glory

After that comes the part

Most important of all

Listen carefully, be smart

Open your banks

In heaven make friends

Go up in ranks

I also need you

To sponsor my house

Give Caesar what is due

And that fast car

Do you want the prayer heard?

It ain’t that far

Finally, can we get a private jet

To kindly come

With all of that

Drop your money

I need a feast

Antichrist honey

Now leave and get out

Empty your heads

You have no doubt

Go on your way

Behave how you want

Regardless of what

God has to say.