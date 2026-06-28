Fifteen years have passed since the day I left,

fifteen years of pain for you

waiting for me,

like the earth waits for the sun and the moon,

or lovers long for each other’s lips.

I’m a living memory for you,

but when I left,

I didn’t promise anything,

yet when I saw you in the café,

it was like the first day of spring,

and I knew

that I had to hold you again

and that these years

have never been a gap,

but a bridge between us.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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