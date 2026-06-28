The Promised Return
poem
Fifteen years have passed since the day I left,
fifteen years of pain for you
waiting for me,
like the earth waits for the sun and the moon,
or lovers long for each other’s lips.
I’m a living memory for you,
but when I left,
I didn’t promise anything,
yet when I saw you in the café,
it was like the first day of spring,
and I knew
that I had to hold you again
and that these years
have never been a gap,
but a bridge between us.
© Rolando Andrade, 2026
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