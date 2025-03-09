The promised land
The promised land
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Dusty traveler of dirt emerged out of the
Bloody storm and looked upon these promised lands,
Yet, he saw nothing that was promised,
No freedom, nor the flying words,
Catastrophe of mind and body,
Sorrow of the soul,
That is the plague that grasped this land,
And to his knees he fell in devastation,
Realizing that…
There was no way back.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.