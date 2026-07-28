Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
18h

Love this

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Clement Charles's avatar
Clement Charles
9h

Just... excellent! Thank you for this! Loved... And yet, at every moment, no one can lift their feet from the solid ground of the present: the room in which one moves forward simply by remaining...

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