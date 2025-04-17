The Passion of our Lord Jesus

Hey friends and readers,

It’s a special time for Christians. Every year we celebrate what Christ has done for us and the miracle of his resurrection.

There is a lot of joy, but we also must focus our minds and realize that the pain and sorrow Christ took upon himself is something no human could handle, no imagine.

In the garden Christ asked The Father to let the cup pass from him, for he was already feeling the universal pressure, the mighty storm of all the sins, which was about to hit him full on. It goes well beyond pain of inflicted upon his human body that he suffered. Like I said before, unimaginable for us.

Christ battled human nature, the world, Lucifer, and…won. In the end he fully submitted to what had to be done for us.

For YOU.

For ME.

We each have a personal relationship with Jesus. Let’s think deeply about this relationship in these days and make just ONE improvement in our lives that we will stick to.

Enjoy this weekend with love.

Blessings.