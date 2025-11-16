Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Nov 18, 2025

What falls will be reinstated- in a better way.❤️

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Shashue Monrauch's avatar
Shashue Monrauch
Nov 16, 2025

I grapple with the extent of my participation in the government of men vs the government of The Kingdom.

I haven't voted in a while, but I know I need to.

In Nigeria, Christians abstained from participating in the government of men and as a result they now exist under violent persecution under a government body that is comprised of majority muslim, even though they (Christians) make up half of the population body there.

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