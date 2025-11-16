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“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.” - 1 Peter 5:6

Strength under control.

I need a shakeup. So bear with me as I take a seat and yell at myself.

Going hard, so buckle up.

C.S. Lewis said, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.”

Peter reminds us that we are not humbling ourselves under the hand of our human authorities, including the elders in the church -- no, we are willingly humbling ourselves under the hand of God.

And I have some distrust for “the church” in general because man is man and I am me and everything man touches becomes an institution. A never ending changing amount of “works.”

Go with me. —> To the party — that is. But maybe not the party you’re thinking.

The party as institution? or a party that is Love defined in it’s most raw, individual, disciplined sense.

A Love that is generous, yet firm, in it’s foundation. A Love offered but not to be taken advantage of nor destroyed. Not of human structure and rules shaping whatever social behavior is the flavor of the week, persistent like a bulldozer, continuing until it changes again. Evolving through changing laws, rules and norms. Confusion.

Man made vs. God made.

But what would Jesus do? What “party” would be closer to His teachings?

When I read and researched answers to: “What political party would Jesus belong to?” the majority of the answers for multiple pages are: “Jesus would have been a liberal, a Democrat.”

No. Jesus is Lord of His very own all inclusive Party.

“Saint Augustine wrote The City of God as an argument for the truth of Christianity over competing religions and philosophies. He argues that Christianity was not responsible for the Sack of Rome but instead responsible for Rome’s success. Even if the earthly rule of the Empire was imperiled, it was the City of God that would ultimately triumph. Augustine’s focus was Heaven.” — Wiki

“Aim at heaven and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you get neither.” ⏤ C.S. Lewis

Augustine reminded Christians, as the earthly city of Rome fell, that the City of God would remain and endure forever. The Roman Empire lasted for over 1000 years, four times as long as the history of the United States. For many in Augustine’s day, the fall of Rome felt like the end of the world. And maybe you feel like the United States is falling apart and the world as we know it is ending. I know I often feel this way. Panic. Maybe it is. But for Christians, this is not the ultimate concern. Nor is it an occasion to lose hope or rise up and fight to secure our earthly future — which leads me to the scary part.

Be careful of the rising self-proclaimed “parties of man.” Nothing new, but ask yourself, if you begin to feel uncomfortable with language that pits one “type” of person against another. With laughter involved. Ask yourself as you argue over and claim Jesus as the probable leader of your party when, in fact, you’re probably rsvp’ing “no” to His actual party, because “He’d never do that or say that” —> what are the motives?

When I read, in the last month, about the new and cute local book shop in town that makes a “statement of inclusivity” on it’s website — yet determines that my Substack website, my poetry and my entire persona is not welcome there — “locals first” -- in my own town? I ask myself is this inclusivity? Is this His Party I’ve been ghosted out of? I went from naive excitement to what?

Ask yourself before you buy into another worldly party, is this what Jesus would do?

I’ve said it before and I mean it more than ever now: The devil is not creative. He tells you exactly what he’s going to do — and when questioned? — his immediate backlash or silence spreads through fools for the sake of the party.

But but but... “whatabout” ____________? (fill in the blank).

Remember how much Satan despises God.

Jesus is Lord and in spite of all this, Jesus remains the true Master and Ruler of the entire world. His rule is not subservient to or enacted through any political party. He rules over Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, any party formed or forming. Any implication that being a Christian requires a certain political allegiance should be rejected by God’s people.

Our allegiance is to Jesus.

The kingdoms of this world will pass away and everyday I complain and long for something that I cannot have, I must remind myself I am not in control, nor is a party in control of me or some loud voice screaming into a mic. Anywhere. On the capitol steps or from a basement.

Jesus, a Jew, would tell the Jewish authorities, in a translation of John 18:36: My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would be fighting to prevent my arrest.

Wow. Think about that. Real sacrifice vs sacrifice for personal gain.

As I sit here typing, helpless in knowing that our California torrential rain is dangerously flooding our burned-out hillsides, killing off wildlife habitats, once again, washing out our homeless encampments on the streets and the animals held captive in them — flooding broken government buildings meant to help — even a bucket in a home, catching a few drops is a tantamount blessing to the suffering in this world.

Crackers in the cupboard vs nothing but wet garbage. A roof and a hard floor vs the outdoors.

His kingdom is not of this world — and look around — His teachings are not being lived out through many of our state and city leaders. Come to Skid Row, Los Angeles, and you will see death and disparity like nothing you have seen before, except in a third world country.

So what can we do? PRAY. Prayer is a more than powerful collective first response. It releases helplessness into the Almighty’s hands and discernment into ours.

He will answer. Yes or no. Like a Father.

“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” - Ecclesiastes 1:9-10

I know that Christ’s Kingdom will abide forever. The association of any earthly kingdom with Christ’s Kingdom is an insult to the true King. I shouldn’t tolerate it, nor should you. And if a worldly “party” demands you sacrifice your beliefs, what you know to be true — for power or gain — you’re attending the wrong party in the first place.

So, while planning for a party this holiday season, writing/receiving invitations, picking out clothes, making food, or just sitting at home wondering about partying at all — feeling shoved out of all the parties and their never-ending new, yet old layers of confusion — let’s make sure our mind is cast upon the One worth celebrating. The One who gifted us with freedom, life anew, a unique mind, a miraculous body and a Party allegiance worth having.

Our life here is temporal. Let’s use it well. I’m sick of my own whining. This is as much for me as anyone else frustrated with the world, thinking they should belong or attend to one of man’s approved parties or agendas in order to fit in.

I don’t want to fit into the world. It’s unsustainable. Does this mean I don’t vote? no. I do. I am a Christian Libertarian who recently explained what I believe: “limiting government, protecting individual rights, while keeping accountability to law, and limiting a welfare state — which in turn actually cripples those that are in it.” I care about humanity.

I believe we are living through bad history. Again. But I also believe there is a familiar hunger in the battle for Christ. He is Sovereign on the Throne to deliver.

Will it get worse before it gets better? History proves that.

“When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.”

― C. S. Lewis

Lose your mind. Attend the Party of Jesus.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Unclench your fists Hold out your hands. Take mine. Let us hold each other. Thus is his Glory Manifest. Epiphany | Madeleine L'Engle

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