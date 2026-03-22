Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Mar 22

This poem is amazing, read it several times, you should published a book of poetry!

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Apr 4

So vivid!

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