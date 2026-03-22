Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The night shifts and with it moves what we see of the world. A spark, it dwindles, here in the deep. A question, so innocent, the mind can ask. Through the undercurrent, we have heard the great whisper. They say the night has eyes. And to that, I may agree. We cover our head and hide our bodies, for those eyes of the moon are not warm like the sun. Naked and fearful the cold wind of darkness finds us. A hollow world yet, we see the stars and every pattern a guide we often fear to find. The night shifts when day breaks. Over the mountains, the trees may be in bloom, or branches still skeletons of a time we long to hold. The night shifts when over the hills, those littered with cloakless trees, the light turns the sky every color our eyes can see. But we are left to wonder if we see every brushstroke of the sun, or could there be another shade still tucked away not yet shifting as the night moves on?