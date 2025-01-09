Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Jan 9, 2025

I consider both you and O’s life to be miracles.

I appreciate that you touched on things here most don’t.

Poignant and beautiful, as always 🙏🏻🕊️✨

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Finding Grace's avatar
Finding Grace
Jan 11, 2025

Watching my little one grow from a tiny helpless baby into an energetic, talkative & intelligent toddler - a beautiful miracle 🙏🥰

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