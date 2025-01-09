The miracles

When we open our eyes each morning, what do we see? Our mind may say “just another day”, and I agree, except for “just” part, as it is not a given.

Another day is a miracle. It’s another chance, another opportunity.

It means we can go on to get better, and help others and ourselves.

It is a chance to say sorry, to make things right, to bring more love and kindness into your heart.

To wake and breathe, that is a miracle.

To pet your dog, feel the touch.

To see the sun coming up.

To smell the morning coffee.

To taste the kiss of someone you love.

The miracle of senses.

Many people do not posses some of these, sometimes multiple at a time. Let’s show gratitude and acknowledge how amazing those are.

When is the last time you sat at your table and REALLY felt grateful to SEE with your eyes. A miracle.

How about using hands and legs. Walking.

These blessings are miracles.

There also other types of miracles all around us daily. Some we consider big, really in the face, like incredible healings or survivals, but often overlook the small stuff, which is also incredible. We just take them for granted.

Let’s slow down. Take a deep breath. Stop what you are doing. Give yourself a minute.

So, what are some miracles in your life right now that you can see?

XXXXX

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