Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mladena's avatar
Mladena
Aug 26, 2024

Great topic. Did you know that scientists have proven that there are 70 times more neurons in the heart than in the brain? We need to build "healthy" neural pathways in the heart, where our mind is based.

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5 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Intercessor Todd's avatar
Intercessor Todd
Aug 26, 2024

Nice analogy with the antenna. What signals are we receiving-- clear or static, from the Word or the world? We need to tune in our mind to Christ and guard our heart, the wellspring of life.

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