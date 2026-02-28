This post is based on a Portuguese TV news story about a Ukrainian officer whose mission is to inform the families of soldiers about their death.

snapshot from portuguese tv SIC news

“Every death must be communicated to the family.”

The mission of this soldier is to deliver difficult news—the death of a soldier in the war in Ukraine.

Vitalii Mazur knows that, in practice, “he is traumatizing that family,” and that many wives and mothers “end up committing suicide when they receive the notification,” but that this “is silenced; people don’t talk about it much, but it happens.”

Delivering these death notices “is an enormous burden.” Vitalii has already felt the weight of more than 700 of these notifications on his shoulders—“it’s a job that preserves the body but destroys mental health.”

This man, essentially a carrier pigeon of modern times, is not just any soldier. He carries no weapon and fires no deadly bullets—he transports the icy breath of death.

He does not do it lightly. He prepares himself physically and psychologically for the mission, like an athlete who knows he will face the most fearsome opponent of all: on that day, he skips breakfast because, according to him, it helps ease the body. He takes cold showers and uses an acupressure mat.

These routines provide relief but do not eliminate the kind of “occupational deformation” he says he feels.

Vitalii looks fatigued and exhausted—like someone crushed by anguish, whose heart is searching for a place to rest.

He is an honorable soldier who carries out his mission with pride—someone who respects death, the dead, and supports, with silent dignity, the lives of those who remain standing, even if buried under pain and longing. He is a man who does not kill but deals with death every day.

Vitalii is a messenger of life, carrying in his chest a fragile light that endures even when everything around seems to crumble.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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