The red curtain raised as the spotlight beamed upon her.

Luna held her breath, as she leaned her violin on her shoulder and raised the bow. The crowd was silent, waiting for her to strike the first note. A cold, chilling draft of the large theater combated the heat of the bright spotlight. Her hands started shaking nervously. Relax, Luna told herself.

Quickly, her eyes fixated on the theater seats. Peering through the darkness, Luna smiled at the familiar faces of her family. They were hard to miss, even if they were three rows back. Luna’s family was the only one that could find a way to wave her down to say hello.

Feeling a surge flow through her very DNA, Luna smoothly waved her bow across the violin strings. Its powerful sound echoed throughout the theater. The gentle notes spoke louder than the instrument seemed capable of doing.

Luna’s fingers danced across the neck of the violin, pressing into the small strings in complete coordination. Her body leaned in and out with each bowing movement she made, her arm revealing total control. Luna’s heart felt each note, the highest ones ringing into her very soul. Her heart pulsated excitedly, the melody of the violin sounding like a chorus of a hundred of God’s angels. The delicately carved wooden instrument vibrated Luna’s body in a soothing sort of way. She truly was caught up in the beauty of it all.

Screech!

Luna’s heart dropped to the horrid sound. Bowing once more, her ears ached at the consistent screeching that she was making. No! Luna paused, her hands shaking. Carefully, she steadied her shoulder position and the grip of her bow. Again, Luna tried to complete a note.

Screech!

Instead of an angelic melody echoing throughout the theater, it was like three cats screaming at the audience. Luna stopped altogether, her whole arms vibrating in terror. She couldn’t believe it. How could she improperly bow? Luna’s mind swam in disbelief, while it told her to get off the stage.

Get out of the spotlight. Get out of the spotlight.

Luna tried to take a step, but the stage and spotlight were growing increasingly blurry. She moved an inch, and her knees immediately buckled. The world around Luna seemed to grow far away and distant, as she landed on one leg. A unified gasp filled the theater, practically striking Luna’s dignity.

The curtain started lowering, when a familiar voice called, “Luna!” It was her brother, Luke.

She struggled to keep her vision focused, her hands jiggled the violin and bow right out of her hands. Clank, bonggg! Luna reached her hand out to anyone—anything—her panicked emotions completely consuming her. The curtain shut, the spotlight gone, and her whole world suddenly turned black.

Luna’s worst nightmare, fulfilled.

*Three Years Later*

The dark sky slowly rolled up, making room for the beaming light of the day.

Luna watched as the sun rose, sending the moon and stars away. The chirping birds and humming cicadas sounded like an applauding audience, satisfied with the sun's arrival. Inhaling deeply, Luna received the sweet scent of orange blossoms and tree leaves.

“Thank you, Lord, for this beautiful morning,” she whispered.

Luna sighed at the landscape before her. The rolling hills of trees and nearby empty pastures. For a brief second, Luna thought about the times she would race to the tallest hill with her violin. She would play it during the whole duration of the sunrise, hearing every note echo throughout—what she called—the valley. Several times, Luna would imagine the music reaching Heaven and bringing a smile to The Father’s face. It had always been her way of greeting Him each day. She liked to think He enjoyed it … and He probably did. Yet, a twinge of guilt hit Luna somewhere on the inside. It had been a long time since she last played the violin on the hill.

“Lu!” Her brother’s voice called.

“Yeah?”

“Did you get all of the oranges yet?”

“Yeah…” No.

Luna glanced down, spotting Luke waiting for her at the bottom of the tree. He carried the half-full basket of oranges, looking annoyed and impatient. Quickly, Luna reached through the branches, grabbing every orange she could see. One by one, she tossed them down to her brother.

“We gotta hurry. I can’t be late for school.” Luke grabbed the falling oranges, catching them like the expert baseball player he was.

Luna sped up. Though, she really did not want to climb down the tree. During her entire childhood, climbing to the top of every orange tree was her favorite job. Even now, at twenty-three, it still was Luna’s favorite task at her family's orchard. Can’t you drive yourself to school? She was tempted to say. But, truly, Luna didn’t want Luke to take her truck … without her present.

“Since when do you care about arriving on time at school?” Luna scanned the remaining branches, spotting a few oranges.

“Since …” Luke paused. “Yesterday.”

“What happened yesterday?”

“Nothing.”

Luna peered down the layers of branches, their green leaves beginning to shine a golden hue, from the light of the sun. Luke was staring at the ground, his light brown hair, wild curly as always, was all she could see.

“Well, whatever it is …” Luna aimed the oranges at the basket, then easily tossed them into it. “I’m just happy it’s getting you excited for school. Finally.”

“Just a few more months left and it won’t matter,” Luke chuckled. “There won’t be a school to go to.”

“Right, right. The joys of senior year.” Luna smirked, as she began her descent down the tree. “Don’t be so excited to get out of school. Adulthood is more annoying than what you expect.”

“Sure.” Luke shook his head. “It doesn’t seem to bother you much.”

“True.” Luna nodded.

She stopped at the last, large branch and sat on it for a moment. Luke stared up at her, sighing irritably. He just wanted to go. This new trigger of his impatience interested Luna, so she gladly took her time relaxing. Luke carried the full basket of oranges to Luna’s parked pickup truck.

He was right, she didn’t have that many things to bother her. She was comfortable, stable, and happy. No, she was blessed.

“Lu-na.” Luke slammed the truck door shut. He honked the horn repeatedly. “Let’s go.”

“Fine, fine.” Luna jumped down the tree. “But I’ll drive my truck.”

“No.” Luke fastened his seatbelt. “You nearly gave me whiplash the last time you drove off-road.”

Luke was seventeen but acted twenty-seven. Typical, Luna thought. She slipped into the shotgun seat, knowing that arguing with her brother was pointless. Even if it was her truck.

“When can you finally get your truck back?” Luna asked as Luke navigated back toward the farm. There, the ranch hands would unload the oranges.

“Once I get the last part to fix it,” Luke answered. He gripped and ungripped the steering wheel repeatedly. “Which will be soon. Very soon. I’m just one paycheck away from getting the money for it.”

“Oh, well that’s good.” Luna nodded. “I’m looking forward to getting my truck back … from you.”

“Ha, ha,” Luke smirked. “But admit it, you love my driving.”

“Not more than my own.” Luna smiled. “But your driving is my favorite over everyone else in the family.”

“Yes, I know.” Luke nodded confidently, causing his sister to chuckle softly.

Within the half-hour, the two dropped off the oranges then drove to the high school. Luke, still driving, had to be reminded once or twice to slow down or to stop when the street light went yellow.

“What has got you so excited, Luke?” Luna finally asked, watching how he drummed the steering wheel with his thumbs.

“Nothing.” Luke shrugged. “Just can’t be late.”

“That’s not the reason.”

“It is if I say it is.”

“Bro—”

“Just let me drive.” Luke turned into the school parking lot, hoping to find a space to park. He hated waiting in the drop-off lanes.

“Watch for the pedestrians,” Luna cautioned.

“I know.”

“You can just park at the curb.”

“I know.”

Luna glanced at her brother, watching the way his eyes scanned the entire parking lot. What is he doing? Luna pressed her brows together, trying to figure him out.

“Luke, stop!”

He slammed the brakes, right at a pedestrian walk. A couple of angry teen boys slapped their hands against the hood. No touch, no touch! Luna frowned, turning to Luke.

“Bruh, why did you have to—” Luke was busy staring out the driver-side window, shyly waving. At a girl. “No way.”

“Huh?” Luke quickly proceeded to pull up to a curb. “Oh, the hard stop. Yeah, sorry.”

“No, no. I don’t care about that—this second—but who’s the girl?” A sly smile spread across Luna’s face. It all made sense now. Only a girl could make Luke excited to get to school.

“What girl?” Luke parked the truck and reached for his backpack. “I didn’t see anyone.”

“Liar.”

“Just chill, Lu.”

“Who is she?”

Luke groaned before explaining, “Some new girl, I guess.”

“New girl since yesterday?”

Luke opened the truck door and hopped out. “I’ll see you later.”

“What’s her name?” Luna smiled.

Luke paused for a second, probably to calculate any possible way to get out of the sibling torture zone. “Violet.” Yep, there was no way out.

“Luke and Violet… has a nice ring to it.”

“Shut up.” Luke slammed the door shut before his face turned pink.

Luna watched her little brother jog across the parking lot to catch up with this Violet. The girl waited for him, a soft yet shy smile on her face. Luna observed her iron-curled black hair, casual yet classy outfit, and … the violin case in her hand.

Switching into the driver's seat, Luna shifted into drive and slowly pulled away. Contemplating on which part hurt more… Her little brother growing up or the dozens of sorrowful memories that suddenly flooded through her mind.

Luna awoke with a start, the sounds of the gasping audience and her panicked brother's voice, all faded in an instant.

“A dream.” She breathed, relieved that she was back in the present.

Luna blinked in the darkness and glanced at her alarm clock. It was nearly five in the morning, but close enough time to get up. Maybe if she could catch the sunrise, it would shake off the thoughts keeping her sleepless. It seemed like ever since Luke befriended Violet, all Luna was able to dream about was that horrible performance night.

There was nothing quite like ruining your entire career by passing out in front of over three thousand people. All because of something stupid like stage fright. Luna could still remember the night vividly. The way Luke came to her rescue, how the stage crew made it worse, and then the cruel responses from the watching talent scouts. Yes, every social media comment and article, was permanently tattooed to Luna’s memory. She still had a hard time not thinking about the embarrassment, shame, and disappointment from it all.

Now, the horrid memories and regrets were constantly in her face whenever Violet came around. It was like looking in the mirror with her past self. The one with aspiring dreams and big hopes for the future. Sweet, innocent, and genuine. Simply, a girl who played the violin with a deep, internal passion.

“It’s a gift to be treasured,” Luna always wanted to tell her, but never knew how. “Don’t let it go.”

Wiping a single tear from her face, Luna quickly got ready and drove for the hill. Her hill. She wanted to make that sunrise. Within a few minutes, Luna parked her truck and began her walking accent. The light slowly began to brighten the sky… When suddenly, a sharp tune rang strongly in Luna’s ears.

The gentle yet powerful melody flowed through the air, its high notes catching the gusts of wind. Luna’s feet paused, and her heart trembled. She felt her soul leap to the sweet and familiar tune of the violin, while her heart ached. Luna listened, holding her breath. She felt every note and heard every unspoken lyric.

The lyrics sang through the vibration of every violin.

The soothing yet sorrowful music drew Luna closer to its source. This is what it feels like, she thought, to be on the other side. The other side of the melody. Luna reached the top of the hill to see Violet facing the rising sun and playing every violin note with perfect coordination.

Luna stood there motionless, watching the scene unfold. The rising sun, the feeling of every high and low note, and Violet’s rhythmic movements. Luna didn’t have to ask, she already knew. Violet was there, to greet her Heavenly Father.

Just like Luna.

Tears spilled down her cheeks, as an old fire rekindled inside of Luna. She inhaled, soaking in the glorious moment. Her pain, sorrow, and regret all swept away by Violet’s melody. Somehow, the violin’s tune reached its way back into Luna’s heart, to remind her of one simple truth: you have a gift. She closed her eyes and hugged her heart, feeling a tenderness she hadn’t felt in a long time.

Screech!

Luna opened her eyes. Immediately, she noticed Violet’s shaking hands. The poor girl struggled to keep her posture correct and her body steady.

“Violet—” Luna reached for her but was too late. The violin and bow slipped from her fingers, immediately falling down the hill. A small scream escaped Violet’s lips as she too began to fall. “I’ve got you!” Luna grabbed her arm and pulled back. “It’s okay.”

“No!” Violet cried. She dropped to her knees, her whole body shaking. "My violin!” Violet burst into tears and rocked herself pensively.

Luna knelt in front of her, taking Violet’s hands into her own. “It’s alright, Violet, don’t worry about the violin.”

“Bu-But …”

“You played beautifully.”

“I messed it up.”

“No.” Luna smiled. “You just got distracted, is all.”

“I don’t know why, I don’t know why I can’t … I just.” Violet’s shaking worsened, causing Luna to pull her into a hug. At the moment, it didn’t matter if they knew each other that well or not. All that mattered was the present. “I can’t play without him anymore.”

“Who?” Luna was there to listen.

“My dad.” Violet’s deep, heavy sob shook the both of them. “He taught me how to play. And before he passed … he made me promise to keep playing. But I-I can’t. I can’t, it’s too painful.”

“I’m so sorry.” Luna wasn’t sure what else to say. She felt her heart become burdened. “But you can’t stop playing.”

“Why not?”

“Because it wouldn’t be fair to all of those people that haven’t heard your gift.” Luna pulled back, wiping her own tears. “You have a gift, Violet. One that God gave you for a purpose, a calling.”

“But I can’t do this without my dad.” Violet bit her lip, as a constant flow of tears continued to pour. “Or his violin that I just …” She glanced down the hill. “I just broke.”

“I know.” Luna squeezed her hands. “I know and I can’t imagine how that feels.” She smiled gently. “But your dad wouldn’t want you to make this gift about him.” Violet blinked at her a few times. “He would want you to make it about the Lord and how much you are treasured by Him.”

“I …” Violet wiped her face and sniffled. “I don’t know how to do that.”

Luna’s heart breathed in the sun-kissed atmosphere. “I can show you if you want.”

“You're insane!” Luke shouted. He watched his sister busily tear up their parent's attic. “You can't just give away your violin.”

“Yes I can, and I intend to.” Luna shoved a stack of boxes to the side. “Ah! There it is.” A wide grin formed on her face, as she pulled out the dusty violin case. “Hopefully it’s not heat damaged.” She laid the case on top of an old table.

“Luna, I’m serious.” Luke placed his hand on the case. “I won’t let you do this. Not even for Violet.”

“I have to, Luke.” Luna shook her head slowly, feeling every emotion touch her tenderized heart. “Violet needs this, I can see it. And I don’t want her to make the same mistake I did. She has a gift! A beautiful one that God placed in her.” Luna brushed her fingers against the case, as she slowly opened the case. “Violet already blessed me with her gift. Now, I want to do the same for her.”

“But you …”

“Oh!” Tears brimmed off Luna’s cheeks. “It’s just as beautiful as I left it.” Luna touched the smooth wooden instrument.

“You can’t do this. You can’t be serious.” Luke’s tone was soft like he was getting emotional about it.

Luna didn’t respond. Instead, she focused on checking her violin to make sure it wasn’t damaged. After doing a tune-up and a quick test, her heart was satisfied with its perfect condition.

“Good.” Luna quickly put it back in its place. “This will be ready for her in the morning when we meet on the hill.” She picked up the case and began carrying it out of the attic.

“Luna, wait.” Luke gently gripped her arm, a look of desperation was on his face. And Luna swore she saw a tear or two. “Please.”

"It’s okay,” Luna whispered, tapping his hand. “I want to.”

“But what about your gift?” Luke questioned. “Your calling?”

“What if my calling is to help Violet’s gift grow?” Luna responded. When Luke didn’t respond, she gave him a quick hug before leaving.

The joy that Luna found the next morning, was completely incomparable to the sorrow she had felt the night before. What she thought would be a difficult time of departure, bloomed into a rebirth of something new. Violet’s tears of joy and gratitude were worth it all.

“Now breathe in,” Luna instructed. She adjusted Violet’s posture of her bow. “And just let your heart flow through the music.” Luna smiled genuinely. “And let that beautiful melody reach Heaven’s ears.”

“Okay.” Violet nodded confidently.

Luna stepped back, as Violet began to play. The sweet, simplistic tune echoed throughout their small valley. Luna watched Violet break through the invisible barriers of fear and straight into the assurance of her Heavenly Father. It was a precious sight, really.

“Lu!” Luke’s voice called.

Luna glanced over her shoulder, surprised to see her brother at the bottom of the hill. She opened her mouth to say something. Instead, she gasped.

“Luke!” Luna held her hand over her mouth, wanting to cry and scream at the same time.

Luke stood at the bottom of the hill, with a violin in one hand and a bow in the other. Shrugging casually, he grinned. Luna darted down the hill and threw her arms around her brother.

“Whoa, don’t break this, geez.” Luke chuckled. “I just got it.”

“Why?” Luna pulled back.

“Well, I thought about what you said.” Luke studied the violin in his hands. “And you were right. Being there for Violet is your calling but…” He handed the violin to her. “God’s doing something new for you, too.”

Luna smiled at her brother tearfully, as she accepted his gift. “I don’t know what to say …”

“How about thank you?” Luke offered, smiling widely. “But now, you’ll just have to wait longer until you get your truck back from me.”

“Thank you, Luke.” Luna hugged him once more. “And good. I like you driving me anyways.”

“Yeah, I know.” Luke shrugged again. The two chuckled as they walked up the hill, Luna admiring her violin. It was time to play a new passion into it, her song of joy.

Together, with Violet, the two played their melody of Heaven. The song of Luna’s heart...reborn.

“For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.” Romans 11:29 NKJV “He has put a new song in my mouth—

Praise to our God;

Many will see it and fear,

And will trust in the Lord.” Psalm 40:3 NKJV

Personal Thoughts:

I wrote this for you: all of my brothers and sisters in Christ. I wrote this for my younger brother, who really has fought for my own gift and calling. I wrote this for a dear friend who first encouraged me to take a chance and learn to play the violin.

Honestly, this story felt more like a brain dump than a structured and organized plot. I kept trying to go in totally different angles, but it seems like the Holy Spirit kept pointing me right back to the way it has been written (which is why it’s officially my longest short story, haha).

We are all given a gift that God gave us to glorify Him.

It doesn’t have to be a special talent like being a violinist or writer. We can be gifted at teaching, being a friend, or a leader. Whatever it may be, God placed it there for a purpose, a calling. And as we abide in Christ, those gifts are cultivated and grow into something beautiful and impactful.

We never know who is out there who needs us. In the story, Violet was in a state of grief and hopelessness. She needed someone to show her the way. Through her gifting, Luna was able to do so. And in his own unique way, so was Luke.

Now, the question I asked myself during my writing process was, “Will I help show the way to someone?” It was a bit convicting and still is. Especially since I actually have a dusty violin stuffed in my closet, with one broken string waiting to be fixed.

Regardless, the gifts and callings of God are irrevocable. When we lean into Christ and His solid truth, the regrets, lost time, and pain will no longer matter. All that will matter is that Melody of Heaven that we all become apart of as the body of Christ.

Thank you all for reading, I pray this blesses you 💜

If you would like to read more of my work please visit my Substack at Merissa Nicole

All photos by:

Photo by Catalin Balta on Unsplash

Photo by Salah Ait Mokhtar on Unsplash

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash