Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Sierra Westerholm's avatar
Sierra Westerholm
Sep 2, 2024

Love this! I think it's your best writing yet!! Such a great story, and yes, so applicable for anyone with a gift. Totally get the string fixed and start playing again!! <3 Besides, it's good for the brain. ;)

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Taken Hold Of
Sep 2, 2024

“And let that beautiful melody reach Heaven’s ears.” That is by far my favorite line ever written!!⭐️⭐️

I sing terribly I cannot carry a tune or hold a note but when I enter the courts of Heaven with a song my voice is a delight to my Father. I remind myself of that often especially at church when I sing and want to grow self conscious.

But it does not have to be about just music.

It can be about teaching, fixing cars, doctoring…if it is your calling then that is the “…beautiful melody reaching Heaven’s ears.”

Thank you for this wonderful story.

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