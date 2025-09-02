Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alford Wayman's avatar
Alford Wayman
Sep 4, 2025

Very nice reminder on the topic of gratitude and being grateful for even the seemingly miserable things we do have and the beauty in these fair and foul seasons of all our sufferings. After we have traveled far and seen much, we might even enjoy autumns as they come.

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Sep 3, 2025

well done and made me pause.

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