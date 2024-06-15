The keeper

Dance with an angel around the mountains oh so high. Sky is limit, your soul can fly. Your fear is gone and you rejoice, how did you ever worry about choice?

This time you go with the divine guide, and mists that once entrapped you, open…the light is clear. Upon that cliff you watch the beacon, lighthouse, it’s so near.

Souls that are in pain reach out for it and feel its warmth.

A narrow gate just down a rocky path they take, and manage to replace their desperation with most holy trust.

All those who seek it, door shall open. Come in and join others by the fire, it never ends, it always keeps you safe. For keeper of this lighthouse is so special…redeemer of all sorts. He knows you and he loves you, so don’t be shy…come on in.

Will you be next?