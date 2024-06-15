Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Sierra Westerholm's avatar
Sierra Westerholm
Jun 15, 2024

Really beautiful and creatively done! I have thought of God as many things metaphorically, but this was a new metaphor for me, and it was really delightful.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Jun 15, 2024

Another good one. That level of consistency is a gift!

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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