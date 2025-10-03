Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Cori Bren's avatar
Cori Bren
Oct 18, 2025

Hi Alexander. I’ll leave a review on Amazon today. We’ve had some rough family stuff recently so I reclined on a chair this morning to read an actual paper book, The Illuminated. I LOVE IT!! I read it all in one sitting, completely taken away from my current reality to immerse in your world. Although the suspense felt bone chillingly real, the story left me hopeful that no matter what’s happening on our planet our humanity wins out in the end especially when we work together. That theme left me so uplifted especially with what’s been going on lately. Thank you so much for that! Truly special book!

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Lydia
Oct 3, 2025

Thank you for this story, it’s very talented and inspiring.

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