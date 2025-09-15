The Illuminated is now out

“Picture this: An Apocalypse happens but not how you think. Humans either die or become immune..while the animals are the ones that transform. Now it’s just you and your dog against a wild, twisted new world. How far would you go, and what risks would you take, to survive the journey ahead?”

“Love… it was the one thing that could reach throughout the universe, perhaps forever.”

“If your only goal is to survive, you’ll die.

You need more.”

Follow the link below to get it!

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0FH8FS27J?storeType=ebooks