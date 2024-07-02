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“Thus every matter, if it is to be done well, calls for the attention of the whole person.”

- Martin Luther

I mentioned, in a recent interview, that I loved looking at my dad’s face behind the lens when I was a little girl. I also loved riding shotgun with him for the music he’d play and dashboard drumming. Most people never saw that side of him, but my eyes were focused in genuine wonder.

I think I was about eight when dad asked me to roll the window down in the truck and put my head out to see if there was a noise coming from somewhere. Dutifully, wind blowing in my face, hair flying, I knew that the passion behind making an old used car work well was important. Every little detail mattered to him. My dad was a passionate creative in every aspect.

I’ve been told about my smile behind the lens by random people over the years.

My husband has received cards in the mail, from church members, expressing how his passion, while playing his bass guitar, lifted their spirits, made them happy. “There’s something about your joy that gives me joy,” I’ve read.

I have watched passionate people take their vows and weep at the public altar of commitment, preachers deliver the gospel, politicians preach sermons, dancers soar, athletes cross finish lines, a maestro conduct, actors act, have photographed many a professor’s pride in their teaching, heard passionate jewelers describe stories of their creations, focused on the hands of instrument makers, budding scientists, painters, writers, looked in awe at the builder, and witnessed many a musician euphorically praise their musical experience, forgetting there is an audience.

Various concert coverage | "Passion" - Canon Photography

I have witnessed both mental and physical disabilities tag along behind determination and heart.

Passion draws us in. Belief seals our commitment. Creativity drives innovation.

Coverage for Studio Suzan, jeweler/artist with an incredible testimony to share | Canon Photography

I have sat for hours, in the quiet of many sleepy evenings, sorting images from multiple cameras, my heart running the gamut of emotions. There are so many people living, not for a greater world, but for what uniquely lives inside of them, which makes it a greater world. Pictures do speak a thousand words. You can touch passionate sincerity and you can feel passionate theater.

Wedding coverage | Canon Photography

The most passionate, sacrificial event, that ever happened on the face of the earth, was Christ’s passion for us. He calls us to create from within, to innately draw inspiration from this beautiful earth and the people in it. In all we do.

Passion is contagious. It drives purpose. It says, “I want to do that, I want to feel that way.” God says there is no age limit on purpose (“Ageism”).

Our real freedom comes from our Creator first and no one else. It’s spiritual. It’s not rebellious. It’s righteous. It stands on Truth, which does not come through our leaders or the many layers of influence under them.

Truth isn’t micro-managed or complicated.

Kevin DeLeon, California State Assembly, L.A. City Council 14th District - caught-up in controversies in 2022 | Canon Photography

Social media is spellbinding. Like a never-ending frequency, it begins at the top, passes through the influencer/star, and feeds into the general public’s mind. It’s a dizzying circle of overload that destroys our ability to think for ourselves.

We need to “believe,” as we flap around in the net.

If we disagree, or “feel differently,” the word “canceling” comes to mind as it sweeps over us in an enormous wave of believers who must all “post” or say the same thing.

I gulped for air several times in this destructive storm four years ago.

An interesting conversation going on here in the Substack Community about “art installments,” going up in various cities around the world, and the “amazement” about the art and artist, is whether or not it’s really art? The consensus? An annoyed “NO.”

“Agenda,” or propaganda, as art, in the form of culture, packaged as amazing.

Controlled.

“ Sanity is not statistical.” - George Orwell

“Gaslighting” comes to mind as power players tell you what art is or what you saw and felt…… isn’t.

The line of subjectivity crossed.

For the most part, the majority of my clients valued my work, however the few that made my hair curl, treated me like an object without a name or a heart. My work was changed with filters and posted on the socials as if I had never been there.

As innocent as it seemed to so many, our work was changed to suit a “trend” seen in social media and photographers began to tirelessly battle for respect. The digital field drove clients to send me Pinterest idea boards with other photographer’s images. I would respond that I normally let the day unfold, as this was the best way to capture their natural moments. “I appreciate the ideas, but will put my own stamp on them with who you are at the center.”

Digital opened up a bigger world for creativity and at the same time created a far more powerful monster of control and manipulation.

In history, for instance, what happened to Cuba’s art culture was through a regime change of power players:

“Cuba is justly praised for its arts, however, particularly its tremendously rich musical culture. What I find interesting is that many people associate this rich artistic heritage with Cuba's socialism, as though there’s a causal relationship between the two. Undoubtedly, the arts everywhere are shaped by the political systems within which they are created, and I am sure that Cuban music is no exception, but did Cuba's socialism have a positive influence on the arts, or were the arts made possible by courageous figures despite a regime that ensured widespread poverty, controlled travel and cultural exchange, and censored and penalized those who dared speak out?” - Jonathan Fortier, The Fraser Institute For more, click here.

Were there a handful of passionate musicians that fought to keep the soul of Cuban culture and music alive? Can you imagine today how the use of digital influence is taking down societies and distinct art cultures at a much faster rate?

Blood, Sweat & Tears | Canon Photography

"Be careful that you do not write or paint anything that is not your own, that you don't know in your own soul." - Emily Carr

Have you ever met someone on a social app through a painting or photograph, because you felt moved without a title or words involved? This is likened to old fashioned perusing of a museum wherein something moves your heart intrinsically to explore more of the work, maybe learn how to paint?

In a passionate, discerning mind, we can hang onto certain truths as self evident.

I was willing to lose everything to keep my freedom four years ago, so when an “artist” runs in the direction of influence, sells out, it tells you they are addicted to their own power of influence, money and privilege, and not their sincere independent nature of creativity, or a willingness to savor their soul.

“A lack of self-knowledge can cause chaos and tragedy” - King Lear, Harvey Mudd University | Canon Photography

This is also why it’s very confusing, if not shocking, to a deeply centered creative, when they see what seems like other deeply centered creatives become passionately involved in dogma. In controlling others, even hating others. This is because dogma backs the power and influence they have attained.

Livelihoods are on the line.

Going far back in history, power parted the family.

On the other hand, if there’s nothing going on in your life, you are ripe to be swept up in the nonsense of influence.

Confused unhinged passion justifies wars.

I imagine the Devil dancing at the thought. “Please allow me to introduce myself” goes the Stones song.

“Passionate hatred can give meaning and purpose to an empty life.”

- Eric Hoffer, “The True Believer”- Thoughts on the nature of mass movements.

To a great extent a creative that wishes to share the joy in their work, hoping it might make a difference to someone, must work at it. Hopefully make a living at it.

It IS influential. We all have our feelings about life, war, politics, “the system.” This is often how artists and musicians express. Sometimes it’s the only way we express.

But when is it too much? insincere? controlled? that's the question in this radically noisy world. Children are exposed to the racket all day long.

Have you heard the phrase, “just entertain me?”

Like here on Substack, for example. We are constantly mitigating a balance between becoming a slave to our passion, likes, comments, subscribers or those who wish to control them (algorithm dance), … in finding genuine ways to share.

This ancient game is continually evolving as we fight in the arena of our souls, while the powerful watch from the stands. Is it me or them?

Various coverage | Canon & Fuji Photography

We want to look back someday and see a consistent passion for the good, which lifts a society up rather than tears it down.

We are original works of art and that is worth holding onto. An unowned treasure.

Ideally, there are passionate, creative people in quiet corners of the world, unplugged, unassuming, growing beautiful gardens, making music, caring for people and creatures, knitting, baking, writing, painting and living a purposeful life.

There is nothing more sacred than that.

My favorite place. Near home away from home, in rural Oregon, with my mom and brother.

If you’re interested in how I got into the field here’s my interview with the very inspiring Bob Hoeboke, of Bob Hoeboke Books on Substack and a piece I wrote about counter-culture or my latest piece on Mahler and The Third Reich. Can you tell I am passionate?

Thank you so much for your time. deb ox

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Yo-Yo Ma, playing my favorite Bach piece, in a city of ingenuity. Where would the world of music be without the innovative, versatile, musical genius of Bach? Orphaned at the age of 10, from a musical family, Bach wrote hundreds of sacred works usually seen as manifesting not just his craft but also a truly devout relationship with God. What an incredible gift he left to the world.