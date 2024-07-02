Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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3musesmerge's avatar
3musesmerge
Jul 2, 2024

What a thoughtful and thought-eliciting piece.

Thank you.

Your photographs are delightful.

I particularly appreciate this question:

Is it me or them?

It is a question I wrestle with often. I believe the answer is both, but I am the only one whose actions I can direct.

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Jul 3, 2024

Wonderful, Deb. Yes to creating your passion, to you taking the stunning photos as the moments revealed themselves, to all who create something for the love of creation. Beautifully said ❤️

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