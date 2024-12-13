Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Margot's avatar
Margot
Dec 14, 2024

Reminds me a little of Tolkien’s ring.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Vineet Mani's avatar
Vineet Mani
Dec 14, 2024

Simply loved the natural flow with some strong underlying messages for all readers with different perspectives. Great going, Alexander.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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