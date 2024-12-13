The fisherman and the black shell

Aeons go by as the black shell rests there

First in the water,

then in the ground,

the sand, mountains.

Eventually it is back into the ocean.

It is first watched by a great cosmic one, who gently takes care of it,

but he eventually goes into eternal slumber, leaving the black shell of cosmos to its solitude.

It is picked up by a giant shark,

which devours everything,

but the beast that lacks intelligence is destroyed by it.

Next an ancient man notices it in the field, he wonders what a shell is doing there,

and in fact he does not know the shape to begin with,

he has never seen the sea.

He picks it up and examines it with his worn down hands,

he puts it to his ear and hears the old whispers of cosmos,

but he is ignorant and has no idea what it is, he tosses the black shell to the side.

Ants build a colony around it,

eventually they can not handle it’s powerful vibrations and as their nature is changed by it, they kill each other.

An eagle takes interest and takes it up to the mountains,

it drives him mad and he destroys his own children.

The black shell stays on the mountains until they are no more,

and it rests on a beach, in front of an old fisherman’s house.

The old fisherman is in love with the sea,

he cherishes each beautiful shell he has,

he thanks God for each fish that he eats,

he sits out on the sand and feels the sand in his old hands.

He wants to feel presence of those who passed away that meant so much to him. He is all alone and the sea is his only friend, but then he sees the black shell.

He thinks it’s beautiful and brings it to his house.

He caresses it and heaps praise on it.

The black shell vibrates with pulse of the universe and prolongs the man’s life.

He puts the black shell to his ear and listens to the whispers of cosmos,

he feels joy and his old body feels light again.

He can feel more and hear more around him.

He knows what the birds are saying,

he can predict when the storm is coming,

he can stand far in the water and the sharks do not come near him,

as long as the black shell is his.

The old fisherman loves the black shell and builds it an altar.

Each day he lays fish below it,

but the black shell whispers that it needs more.

One day a couple visits the beach.

The man is no longer the same,

he does not view other humans as his kind and he poisons the couple.

The old fisherman tells the black shell that it was done in it’s name,

as he buries their bodies the cosmic music plays and again the man’s life is prolonged.

He continues to live and around him a port town is built,

he feels the black shell’s vibrations are disrupted.

The man’s skin becomes slightly green,

his eyes go black and at night he poisons a large fish delivery at the market.

Many people die and the black shell sings the cosmic melody once again to him.

His face grows small tentacles,

his neck develops gills, his hands and feet now have webs between fingers and toes. The black shell whispers to the man that

he will be eternal in the sea,

and so he goes there.

The fisherman swims for years under the water,

holding the shell and searching for what the black shell seeks.

At last in the lowest and darkest depth of the ocean they find the one who created the black shell,

the great cosmic one who slumbers.

The black shell plays one last melody for the fisherman,

the cosmic tune of death,

and he floats away lifeless in the ocean, devoured by sea creatures.

The black shell once again lays next to

it’s creator and slumbers with him.