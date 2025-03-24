The Dark Emblem
The Dark Emblem
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On an old street with weathered lamps
A man in a black suit appeared, putting away his
maps
In front of him was an ancient home
Holding oh so many secrets
Long ago he was just a boy
Running in it’s yard, under a watchful eye
Which was always sleepless
He stood there and almost cried
For the pressure was high
Yet years of callous choices
Resulted in just a sigh
“Oh ruins of my childhood,
Why has my life been so
Why do they hate me
Why can’t I find it
That elusive happiness
Just sadness, but gladness…
Never more.”
The house stood silent and he sunk upon a black crumbling bench
A memory of a masquerade appeared
There he stood, young, strong, beyond death’s reach
They danced in the ball room and across the room he saw her
Hair like satin fire
Skin pale like porcelain doll
Eyes that of blue
An enchanting ocean
Depth of which he fell into
Without knowing what the future would bring
So they danced and laughed
They loved and became one
To far away lands they traveled and on a cliff they built a home
A child then was born
Life was merry
Life was simple
However, a letter arrived from home
A choice to be made
Ambition on fire
To take over the late father’s empire
Be on top of the business world
Continue to pollute the minds
While raking in gold
And she said
“I do not wish for such things
We have good fruits here
We are good beings
Let’s remain and have no
fear.”
Ambition however was too strong
Greed in the heart appeared
Of power the song
They traveled back and he was absorbed in that world
His child forgotten
Her love untold
The man stood up from the bench
The memories faded
None of this was worth it
The real treasure
Degraded
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Sometimes good things are overshadowed by other things not necessarily good things or bad things just overshadowed that are a reflection of the heart.
What a mesmerizing poem! It is so profound and set in its ways.