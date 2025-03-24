The Dark Emblem

On an old street with weathered lamps

A man in a black suit appeared, putting away his

maps

In front of him was an ancient home

Holding oh so many secrets

Long ago he was just a boy

Running in it’s yard, under a watchful eye

Which was always sleepless

He stood there and almost cried

For the pressure was high

Yet years of callous choices

Resulted in just a sigh

“Oh ruins of my childhood,

Why has my life been so

Why do they hate me

Why can’t I find it

That elusive happiness

Just sadness, but gladness…

Never more.”

The house stood silent and he sunk upon a black crumbling bench

A memory of a masquerade appeared

There he stood, young, strong, beyond death’s reach

They danced in the ball room and across the room he saw her

Hair like satin fire

Skin pale like porcelain doll

Eyes that of blue

An enchanting ocean

Depth of which he fell into

Without knowing what the future would bring

So they danced and laughed

They loved and became one

To far away lands they traveled and on a cliff they built a home

A child then was born

Life was merry

Life was simple

However, a letter arrived from home

A choice to be made

Ambition on fire

To take over the late father’s empire

Be on top of the business world

Continue to pollute the minds

While raking in gold

And she said

“I do not wish for such things

We have good fruits here

We are good beings

Let’s remain and have no

fear.”

Ambition however was too strong

Greed in the heart appeared

Of power the song

They traveled back and he was absorbed in that world

His child forgotten

Her love untold

The man stood up from the bench

The memories faded

None of this was worth it

The real treasure

Degraded