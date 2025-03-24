Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Mar 24, 2025

Sometimes good things are overshadowed by other things not necessarily good things or bad things just overshadowed that are a reflection of the heart.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Yolanda D.'s avatar
Yolanda D.
Mar 25, 2025

What a mesmerizing poem! It is so profound and set in its ways.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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