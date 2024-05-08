Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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AstroMommy's avatar
AstroMommy
May 8, 2024

I'm only half-way through, and I really want to keep going, but I have to come back later when I have more time. So far, fascinating story, hard to stop reading and my favorite line (so far) was, "Ah, but life has a funny way of twisting the plans…taking a straight path and covering it up with mud…dirt really, the kind you cannot avoid. You have to get deep into it and survive." Such great imagery! I'll be back for more soon. :)

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4 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Lydia's avatar
Lydia
May 8, 2024

Amazing story. Thank you.

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