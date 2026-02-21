Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Feb 23

These look great, Alexander! And the production quality of the covers is top notch.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Victoria Rader's avatar
Victoria Rader
Mar 1

Truly remarkable 🎉

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