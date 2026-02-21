The books I wrote

Hey everyone,

In this article I will post a little bit about each of my traditionally published books, which are also my best reviewed books in general. I will rank them as well, but of course that will be just my opinion!

#1 The Illuminated

This story takes place in a desolate post-apocalyptic world. We follow a man and his dog on a journey to find the ocean. This book is my most reviewed book, also is a big hit on BookTok. “The Illuminated” is a winner of multiple awards as well. Considering everything I rank it as my #1 book.

“After the apocalypse comes, the Earth still spins, and for some, it’s not the end but the beginning of a new life. As hard as it is, dreams still exist, and for one lonely man, the dream is seeing the ocean at least once, so he sets off on the most dangerous journey together with his loyal dog.”

https://a.co/d/0d8GSfsX

#2 Paradise Harbour + sequels

This noir horror has a special place in my heart as it was my first traditional contract. It is also the first book in a trilogy. We follow a young investigator in early 1900s as he is tasked with finding a missing woman in a mysterious port town. It has been described by many readers as “lovecraftian”.

“When Luc Nistage, private detective, gets an offer from one of the richest men to find his lost daughter, Luc feels that he got the break that’s been eluding him. Little does he know that he is about to be submerged into the most horrifying case imaginable, testing his sanity, humanity, and body.

Enter Paradise Harbor, a town where nothing is as it seems. Where cultists, creatures, gangsters, and a serial killer terrify the public, a young private investigator must find a missing woman amidst all the evil barricades surrounding him.”

https://a.co/d/01DtkVcV

#3 Sea Diary of Johnny Unknown

Shortest book on the list, but quality wise I believe it’s right up there. I put a lot of my heart and soul into the main character of this one. We follow a young man who is traveling on a ship in 1800s to reach a new world and start over his life. He is about to be thrown into a horrifying fight for his life.

“Johnny finds himself fighting for survival on a zombie-infested 1800s passenger ship. After creating an illusory dream about the new world, he learns that it’s not the destinations, but the journeys, that determine who we are.”

https://a.co/d/0580CuIu

#4 Dark Aurora

Winner of Regal Sci Fi Book of the Year award. This is my Mars sci fi horror which was long time in the making. First it was a short story, then a long story, and finally a novella. We follow an expedition sent to Mars to find out what happened to the missing colony and their giant space station, Dark Aurora.

“A mysterious dark floating diamond is hidden away deep inside a cosmic cave. It hides evil that should not be touched by a human. Will the new crew on the mission to Mars survive where the previous couldn’t?”

Check this out at Amazon

#5 It Comes In The Dust

This is a slow burn mild horror. It takes place in an isolated desert town and is filled with quirky weird characters. If you like Twin Peaks, you might like this one as well. We follow a desperate man who inherits a house in a weird town from his grandfather. In order to sell the house he must live there for a certain amount of time. Little does he know about the sand storms and what comes with them.

“Ace is about to commit suicide when his phone rings. He has inherited his grandpa’s house and business in a small remote town. The only problem is the dust storms…and what comes with them out of the dark cave…”

https://a.co/d/00mBaKwq

#6 A Peaceful Town

Unique book in the fact that it’s my only boom where the villain is the main character. It is also told from perspective of many characters.

“Vampire painter, serial killer, an investigator who can see ghosts, a drunk ex-detective, a man who cannot sleep…they all have one thing in common, the peaceful town among the mountains…or is it?”

https://a.co/d/07so6uGl

#7 The Serpent of New Orleans

Described by several readers as Poe style horror. A mix of real New Orleans 1800s history with my fictional horror. Watch a horrifying transformation of a man.

“Some changes are transitory, some transient, some happy, some sad…and some are forever.”

https://a.co/d/03wmR6SW