The Bodies of Infinity

“What if everything you knew was a lie?”

Sunshine fell upon Delino’s face. He swiftly put on his black hat and moved closer to the old building, yet only half of his body could find comfort of the shadow. Sweat creeped upon his forehead and begun its bothersome dance. His face twisted in a grimace. Yet the moment he saw her from across the street, his posture and expression changed. He puffed his chest out and was shining with a bright smile. It was only their second date, but he just had a good feeling about the future with her.

Michelle and Delino.

And he was absolutely right.

The days were a long and a busy mix of delight and struggle, but somehow weeks seemed to go by so fast and years even faster. Together they took it all on.

The wedding was a day that he would always remember and cherish, often with tears in his eyes. Tears of joy.

Before they knew it, was pregnant and their first dog had his head to her belly along side Delino, listening.

Birth of their daughter, Dahlia, was another one of those moments that he would treasure forever. Equalled to the wedding day.

Each year that passed brought with it new adventures, sorrows, joys, pains. It was a full life, a true life.

At the end of it, Delino lay on his bed as an old man, dying, yet so overjoyed, as he was surrounded by family.

He died with a smile upon his face.

Chapter 1

Awakening

Delino opened his eyes, above him was a bright ceiling, his eyes were adjusting as faces appeared around him as well, they were saying something to him, it took about a minute to begin hearing clearly.

“Wha….what…”

He sat up trying to open his eyes as wide as he could. He was in a white room. White walls, ceiling, lamps. The two men and a woman standing in front of him also wore tight white suits.

“That was a good life, wasn’t it.” said the woman. “Remember me? Margaret?”

Delino shook his head, he was so shocked and confused it was hard to speak.

“My…my family, where?”

“Family? You mean the virtual simulator family?”

“Oh damn, he has no real memory, didn’t he have prior memory issues?” said a short man to his left.

“Quiet, that’s unprofessional, Timo.” said the tall thin man to the right, he then turned to Delino. “Forgive Yamai, you know, with this lifestyle here we often can forget proper human manners. You were inside a simulator of life, Margaret here, our lead scientists, oversees those. Usually people retain all older memories when they come out of it, but seems like you didn’t.”

“No!”

Delino shook his head and placed his face into his hands. Tears streamed down his cheeks and seeped through openings between fingers.

“This can’t be real.”

“It’s real, Delino.” Margaret placed her hand on his shoulder. She motioned for other two to leave. “I will guide you a bit, okay, first take your time and calm down, cry as much as you need to.”

They were alone in the white room and Margaret patiently waited. Finally, Delino spoke.

“Why….would you do this to people?”

“Oh no, actually, you requested this. Delino, what do you remember last?”

“Dying. With my family around me.”

“Okay, so nothing from the real world. I’ll have to give you a very painful and brief summary and then I’ll give you a tour.”

Chapter 2

Osiris

“First, the really big one. See, your simulator life was on Earth. Earth is no longer…with us. Earth exploded after a giant meteor smashed right into it. Countries all planned for it, as we knew that there was a big chance. Many space stations were created to leave the planet in time. However, only about a dozen were able to be completed on schedule and then only one, this station, was far enough to survive the effects of that explosion. This station is called Osiris.

Second, while on Earth, our top billionaire spent a lifetime trying to create an elixir for immortality, while another obsessed over real simulators of life. The elixir out of jellyfish was completed and eventually proven a success, but with side effects. Those who partook could not have children, but were able to live forever as long as dozes of it were taken every few weeks. Ironically, both of those men died in the explosion, but their elixirs and simulator made it to this station.

Third, while inside a life simulator we also do not age, so some people go from one life to another, it’s a way of life.

Fourth, the station is mostly run and operated by artificial intelligence, Kirandis. Kirandis prefers to be referred to as a female. We also have a human captain, Vagner. However, his tasks are very limited.

Fifth, most food is in small tubes, we do have a cafe run by Kirandis, with drinks. There is a small lab where Kirandis and us are able to grow some plants and then make drinks out of them, even coffee.

Sixth, there are a total of 100 passengers on this station, all that’s left of humanity, but you will rarely see, or talk to others. Most people here are either inside the simulator life, or are watching someone else’s life, sort of like a long show, you know? Right now there are 75 people who are inside the simulator life, another 15 who are the watchers. Then there are my two assistants, myself and captain Vagner. Then you, and another 5 people who mostly keep to themselves and stay in their cabins, although we discourage such behavior.

Any questions to start with?”

Chapter 3

Price of immortality

Delino was alone in his cabin. There was a huge circular window next to the bed where he could see the cosmos outside. By the bed stood a small table, upon it was a large thin tablet, it was for communications with the crew and Kirandis. On the wall were two timers. One for the next doze of “Jelly” pills and other for food tubes. Delino has not left his cabin since the first conversation with Margaret. He still did not believe that he lived a “fake” life. There was no way. He just “knew” that it was real. Delino was convinced that something was hidden from him, a cover up. Perhaps these pills revived him, and now they told him that his life wasn’t real.

“That must be it.” he thought.

“How are you feeling today, Delino? I sense that your stress levels are still elevated, why don’t you come to the cafe today, or perhaps take a prolonged sleep injection?” It was the pleasant and perfect voice of Kirandis.

“Haven’t I slept enough already, according to you anyway. Isn’t almost everyone here sleeping all the time?”

“No, they are living simulator lives.”

“What’s the difference between that and a dream?”

“Dreams can be incoherent, blurry, random, senseless. The simulator life takes the human from birth to death, experiencing all stages of life, making all seem perfectly real.”

“And then somehow they all remember that they are on this station once they…”die”, right?”

“Correct. All except for you have normal recollection of reality, however it takes them up to three days to fully transition. Most go into another simulation on average after only a few weeks.”

“Can’t imagine why.”

“Because they feel bored.”

“It was sarcasm.”

“You hid it well then.”

“Or you just don’t read it well.”

“Perhaps you are right, Delino.”

“How long does an average simulation last?”

“One year in the simulator is usually one month here on the station.”

“Wow…So, say…about 50 years in the simulator life is around 4 real years? People spend that long in there?”

“You spent 7 years inside your simulator pod, Delino.”

Delino shook his head, shocked. Margaret has told him this already, but he didn’t register it the first time.

7 years, dreaming? No.

“May I assist you in any way?”

“No.”

“You should really visit the cafe.”

Delino laid back on his bed and watched the space outside. The pain inside of him was draining, he missed his family, longed for them. He still remembered how his wife’s kiss felt and the smell of her hair. The laughter of his daughter constantly echoed inside his mind.

“The price of immortality is to be a hollow shell, that needed constant filling, yet it all escaped through a hole and so it went on and on.

Chapter 4

Maia

Speed. Breakthrough. One of a kind.

She represented all of these things.

Maia was the first female Formula 1 champion. A real champion.

When she first raised that championship trophy it was impossible to describe all of the emotions that were flowing through her. She cried so much, hugged her teammates and then embraced her girlfriend who was always there, supporting her from the very first race.

Now it was her tenth season, she was already considered as one of the greats, having won 8 championships. The races were getting tougher and tougher as younger drivers were pushing her to the limits.

It was the Tokyo race when it happened. Maia was leveled with a young contender going into the sharp turn. This is when she decided to make the risky move and wait to break at the last moment. Instead of overtaking the youngster they both collided and crashed into the wall.

The cars were on fire, yet the last thing she remembered was the thrill of it all.

As Maia sat up in her simulator tune she had a large smile of excitement on her face. Not exactly what you’d expect after a fiery death.

Delino who was passing by, finally venturing out of his cabin, watched Maia greet Margaret with laughter and joy. To his shock she requested to be put back into the same simulator again. Start over as a baby.

As Maia laid down to be reborn again she had the biggest smile upon her face. She couldn’t wait to be a champion again, to see her girlfriend again. Her parents.

Delino stopped and wondered. Is that what he should do? Go into the same life…

He shook his head in anger. It was real! He marched on, as Maia closed her eyes.

Chapter 5

Relax

“Thin smooth skin, almost feeling like it has pulled over a corpse.” thought Delino as he rubbed his finger in the cheek watching himself at the cafe mirror.

This “cafe” consisted of a long white bar with white tall chairs and a small selection of drinks, but it sure beat eating the same nutrition tube every day. Delino asked for a green juice, he first thought of coffee, but then he simply could not bring himself up to do it as he remembered how each morning he drank a cup with his wife. The smell of it alone was maddening. It was one of the scientists, Yamai, with a cup.

“Sooo, how’s it going? Enjoying yourself yet?”

“Not sure what the feeling is.”

Delino took a sip of the green drink, it was bitter, but refreshing.

“What do you mean?”

“I mean, there is no joy, there is a sort of emptiness.”

“Still thinking of your simulator? It’s tough, but best thing you could do is choose some sort of harsh life simulator and when you come out of that you’ll be very happy to be here.”

“Hmm. People do that here?”

“A few, suckers for self punishment, in your case could be a cure.”

“It’s not real, but my life was real.”

“Okay, buddy, you really should try and relax, I’m gonna do just that.”

Yamai took his coffee and left, probably to his cabin.

“Hey, you’re Delino, right?” a deep voice came from the behind and Delino turned. It was a talk man with broad shoulders and a beard.

“Yes, and you…”

“Captain Vagner.”

“Oh…”

They shook hands, Vagner sat next to him and ordered the same green drink.

“So, you can’t get over your simulator?”

“It wasn’t a simulator, it was my life.”

“Hmmm. You know, I never been in one.”

Vagner took out a photo from his pocket. On it was a woman and two boys.

“See, my wife, my two boys. I don’t ever want to confuse my life with them.”

“So, why do you want to live forever?”

“I swore an oath, I am the captain, but heh, forever? That’s what they say. Forever means “a very long time.””

“Huh?”

Vagner leaned in closer.

“What happens when all the capsules of Jelly run out?”

Delino thought about it for a while after the captain left, but this thought did not trouble him. In fact he wouldn’t mind stopping the pills now, to reunite with his family.

He finished the drink and went back to his cabin. That day the timer for taking the pills was up, however, he refused to take the doze. Kirandis made the room fill up with sleeping gas and the pills were still administered. The system was programed to make sure everyone was taking them.

Chapter 6

Tonisho

A powerful sumo, Tonisho, towered over everyone in town. Even most of his competitors looked small compared to him. He struck fear in his opponents eyes as he often violently tossed them out of the ring.

As the top grand sumo master he had all of the prettiest women around him, the children looked up to him, he was the power. No one could challenge him. Except time.

Being a sumo came with health issues and only at the age of 40 the mighty Tonisho did not get up one morning. He died from a heart attack.

Tonisho sat up in his simulator tube. His eyes went droopy, his body was tiny. He took Margaret’s hand with his thin fingers as she helped him to fully sit up on the edge. He looked devastated that it was over.

“Would you like to go again, Tonisho?”

“I…to start over as a baby? Can’t I just go straight to when I’m 20?”

“These don’t work that way.”

“Can’t you make them work that way?”

“No. They were made on Earth at a facility with technology we don’t have on this station.”

Tonisho shook his head.

Margaret helped him get to his cabin as his small and weak legs were so wobbly.

He spent the next days sitting alone in the room, curled up in the bed. He was weak and viewed himself as pathetic, but in that other life…he was so strong.

“That’s my real life…real me from the inside, but I don’t want to start over.”

Chapter 7

Madness

Many years passed and first signs of madness begun to appear among the scientists Yamai and Timo. Even Margaret was becoming more of a recluse. She smiled very rarely now. People in the pods and the watchers no longer came out, they just continued on, it seemed like their minds were a mush, without any proper functioning left. No ability to distinguish reality, to think, to reason. Most jumped from one life to another. Some kept repeating. Anyone of the scientists who came through the pods could often hear Maia cheering and laughing. She was on the constant loop of the same life. Yes…they all kept on living. Captain Vagner had his share of craziness as well, randomly bursting into hysterical laughs and tears. Often looking at the only gun on the station, which was in his desk.

However, no one was crazier than Delino, who constantly plotted how to destroy the station. He dreamed about it, but could never figure out what he could do exactly. Once he punched poor Toshino at the cafe so hard that it sent him flying. Kirandis locked his cabin door and he was forced to stay in it for three months. Toshino never came out again.

Once free to come out again, Delino received the revelation that he much needed, from none other than the captain Vagner.

Sitting at the cafe, Vanger leaned over and covered his mouth with both hands, placing it to Delino’s ear.

“I have a gun in my office, in my desk. My door is open.” he whispered.

Delino’s eyes got big and he nodded. Obviously the captain could not take this any longer himself, but he had that “oath”.

“This isn’t the way to your cabin, Delino.”

Kirandis spoke to him as he was walking up the steps towards captain’s office.

“I know, I want to speak with captain again.”

“Captain Vagner is at the pods right now.”

“That’s okay, I’ll wait for him in his office. He said I could go in.”

“I will notify the captain.”

“Thank you, Kirandis.”

Once inside the white office Delino found the gun and despite the alarm set by Kirandis it was all but over. He shot the panel locking the door. Then he proceeded to kill both Yamai and Timo who just starred in shock instead of running. Margaret scrambled and tried to hide, but there was no escape. Then he came for the reclusive members and Toshino.

All this time captain Vagner just laughed hysterically, sitting in a corner of the cafe. Delino shot the panels controlling the pods and watcher’s helmets which made some go on fire, others had electric shock reaction.

The last one was Vagner, he smiled as he met real death.

Delino sat in the center of the station, ignoring all Kirandis messages. He stared at the blank wall and then brought the gun to his head.

He pulled the trigger.

Delino woke up in a pod, sweating and breathing heavily. Above him was Margaret’s smiling face.

“So, how was it this time?”