Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
May 4

A great story with a great surprise ending. It provides a space to ponder the "simulation hypothesis," which, for me, is a reminder that even if we're in a simulation, or any number of layers of simulation, the goal is yet the same: to awaken from the dream. I also appreciate that one of the characters is "Maia," an alternate spelling of *maya*--the Sanskrit word for "world illusion" (e.g. the grand simulation), which individually is called avidya, literally, “not-knowledge,” ignorance, delusion.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Mar 24

This story would make a great "Twilight Zone" episode!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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