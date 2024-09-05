Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Sep 5, 2024

the wonder of child is what is lacking in this by adults who have forgotten that world is a place of wonder if we would take notice. It is all in the notice. With children immediately on these devices they are divorced from wonder quickly now and may never meet it! Wonder is what is lacking in this. The universe is wonder. The stars are wonder. The sun is wonder. Plant growth is amazing. On a iPhone at two years is not.

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Sep 11, 2024

Wow, thank you, Deb, I have never heard of him before. As for his liner notes; I am speechless. What a beautiful tribute. Thank you for this beautiful piece ❤️

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