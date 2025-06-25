Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 25, 2025

Kathrine, this is so good. Thank you. I was captivated. ox

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Jun 30, 2025

Lovely! Just lovely, and pure! Thank you.

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