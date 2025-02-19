Thank you for supporting Ukraine, please don’t stop

Hey friends and readers,

As my heart breaks for what is happening to my people, I am also seeing so many of you showing your support and love for Ukrainians on the blogs and in general.

I am so grateful for your kindness and every Ukrainian that I know, is too.

In this hardest hour for my country, please don’t stop supporting the people. Our culture, history, the children.

It’s really tough to put in words how it feels.

Some of my family members have been killed.

Others almost don’t sleep.

A friend I grew up with died defending freedom.

Our beautiful historical cities have the constant sound of the sirens and the monuments are covered.

Thousands of children are orphans.

Yet people keep going. They show true strength and perseverance, but this is only possible because of supporters who also stand against evil together.

So thank you, once again, and please keep showing your support. We need it more than ever now.

I want to finish this with two poems that I wrote about this.

I call this one “Freedom”

Where the white birch trees grow

I make a way through the path

With kobzars songs

Carried in the wind, no less,

A little pocket knife

Cuts my hand

Yet I have no worry,

As I drink the sap to no end,

Then by the weeping willows

I listen to the river birds

They sing of those who went

And those who are yet to go,

The lands tell many stories

Of sorrow and pain,

A nation of people

Who stand till the last grain,

In the next moment I walk upon

Old cobblestone streets,

A smell of coffee,

Cozy memories my mind greets,

Ancient church rises up

Right in front of me,

The Holy Spirit

In these walls I can see,

People who laugh

When there is pain,

And pray

When others feel no hope,

They are not so worried, for

Sacrifice is not in vain,

For there are children

These sunflowers of God,

All over the nation

Future so bright,

With bells of freedom

Sound of which comes through

Vast golden wheat fields

They’ll sing the songs

They’ll dance and cheer,

Those heroes who sleep

Deep beneath,

We will never forget,

Never despair,

The bright star above

Shines through all darkness,

Eternal sand in the hand,

Rejoice, as if now,

You’ll rest in the end

This second one I call “War”

Bloody field,

So much anguish,

Brothers, sisters torn apart,

The deadly art of war.

Sunflowers painted red today,

Under the bright blue sky,

Warriors kneeling down to pray,

Needing inspiration.

Cities tarnished,

Ashes flying,

There is a little baby,

Crying.

House is burning,

With a flame,

Of foreign,

“Love.”

Deadly inspiration glowing,

Pain is growing,

Still no one,

Gives up.

Bless all those who stand,

And bless the wicked too,

God has a plan,

In the end,

It will come true

I end this article with a Ukrainian song about freedom. Listen to the sound, you will hear and feel what we are longing for.