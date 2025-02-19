Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 20, 2025

A dark hour for the world. I can only pray.🙏

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 20, 2025

Beautiful poetry friend. We pray for your country's suffering to end. We pray, though it's dark and we can't see everything, He sees and He knows the way out.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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