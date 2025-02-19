Thank you for supporting Ukraine, please don’t stop
Thank you for supporting Ukraine, please don’t stop
Hey friends and readers,
As my heart breaks for what is happening to my people, I am also seeing so many of you showing your support and love for Ukrainians on the blogs and in general.
I am so grateful for your kindness and every Ukrainian that I know, is too.
In this hardest hour for my country, please don’t stop supporting the people. Our culture, history, the children.
It’s really tough to put in words how it feels.
Some of my family members have been killed.
Others almost don’t sleep.
A friend I grew up with died defending freedom.
Our beautiful historical cities have the constant sound of the sirens and the monuments are covered.
Thousands of children are orphans.
Yet people keep going. They show true strength and perseverance, but this is only possible because of supporters who also stand against evil together.
So thank you, once again, and please keep showing your support. We need it more than ever now.
I want to finish this with two poems that I wrote about this.
I call this one “Freedom”
Where the white birch trees grow
I make a way through the path
With kobzars songs
Carried in the wind, no less,
A little pocket knife
Cuts my hand
Yet I have no worry,
As I drink the sap to no end,
Then by the weeping willows
I listen to the river birds
They sing of those who went
And those who are yet to go,
The lands tell many stories
Of sorrow and pain,
A nation of people
Who stand till the last grain,
In the next moment I walk upon
Old cobblestone streets,
A smell of coffee,
Cozy memories my mind greets,
Ancient church rises up
Right in front of me,
The Holy Spirit
In these walls I can see,
People who laugh
When there is pain,
And pray
When others feel no hope,
They are not so worried, for
Sacrifice is not in vain,
For there are children
These sunflowers of God,
All over the nation
Future so bright,
With bells of freedom
Sound of which comes through
Vast golden wheat fields
They’ll sing the songs
They’ll dance and cheer,
Those heroes who sleep
Deep beneath,
We will never forget,
Never despair,
The bright star above
Shines through all darkness,
Eternal sand in the hand,
Rejoice, as if now,
You’ll rest in the end
This second one I call “War”
Bloody field,
So much anguish,
Brothers, sisters torn apart,
The deadly art of war.
Sunflowers painted red today,
Under the bright blue sky,
Warriors kneeling down to pray,
Needing inspiration.
Cities tarnished,
Ashes flying,
There is a little baby,
Crying.
House is burning,
With a flame,
Of foreign,
“Love.”
Deadly inspiration glowing,
Pain is growing,
Still no one,
Gives up.
Bless all those who stand,
And bless the wicked too,
God has a plan,
In the end,
It will come true
I end this article with a Ukrainian song about freedom. Listen to the sound, you will hear and feel what we are longing for.
A dark hour for the world. I can only pray.🙏
Beautiful poetry friend. We pray for your country's suffering to end. We pray, though it's dark and we can't see everything, He sees and He knows the way out.