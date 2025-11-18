Tenderly Alive
A Poem
I feel So tenderly alive Sensing the street lights The dark nights The aching in my heart So many times Strolling by myself Amidst the buzz Everyone rushing around With plans Somewhere to be Somewhere to go Not me I’m wired differently I walk in faith I walk alone
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Compelling!
eye opening!!!!!!!!!!!