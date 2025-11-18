Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Nov 19, 2025

Compelling!

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Nov 19, 2025

eye opening!!!!!!!!!!!

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