Like dewdrops,

they come together, one by one,

shaping rivers

that flow through the furrows

on creased faces,

these exhalations from the heart,

are the remains

of an immense ocean,

where we came from,

and where we are going,

Tears,

they’re not mine, nor yours,

they are from the Universe

that merge with you

remembering instants from the past

and the hurting truth

that we are still alive

Rolando Andrade, 2025

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