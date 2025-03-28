Teardrops
A poem
Like dewdrops,
they come together, one by one,
shaping rivers
that flow through the furrows
on creased faces,
these exhalations from the heart,
are the remains
of an immense ocean,
where we came from,
and where we are going,
Tears,
they’re not mine, nor yours,
they are from the Universe
that merge with you
remembering instants from the past
and the hurting truth
that we are still alive
Rolando Andrade, 2025
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Stunning... thank you.
Beautiful. We are still alive