Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Lydia's avatar
Lydia
Feb 12, 2024

Amazing strong poetry like all Ukrainian people!

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Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Feb 12, 2024

There is beauty in each of our souls which no national boundaries can contain.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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