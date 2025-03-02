Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Blair
Mar 2, 2025

This is a beautiful and timely reminder, Alexander. Thank you. I think we all must consistently take self- inventory and submit ourselves to Christ. We must ask Christ to reveal our blind spots and purify our hearts each day. Without Christ, we are all capable of evil.

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