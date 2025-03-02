Take responsibility for your actions

Hey friends and readers,

I’m sure many of us realize at this point that we are living in the culture of blame, in which many are looking for saviors in all the wrong places.

Christ said that we will be judged according to our relationship with the Holy Spirit and on basis of how we judge others. It is hard enough to try and avoid bad deeds and thoughts, but also imagine adding to the mix harsh judgement and blame we put on everyone but ourselves.

Turn on the news, or open them up. Look at any subject. There is always an excuse, finger pointing. Always someone else to blame.

Yet a strong individual is one that sees the mistakes in themselves and works on correcting those. A truly free individual does not blame all of their problems on others, they look for solutions, they don’t wait for someone to give them everything. They take responsibility for their actions and the consequences of those actions.

You make choices. You must live with those choices. Your decisions are YOUR decisions.

God gave us free will not so that we give it up to another person, some fake prophet politician for example. It’s your life. When you make a mistake, it is your mistake.

If we truly realized how much time we spend blaming others, we would also realize that we could be spending that time on improving ourselves and fixing the trouble we are in.

Even better, spend the time lifting others up instead of putting them down.

How much energy is spent today in the world on hate, greed, envy, jealousy?

It stems from selfishness. Selfishness is a barrier that covers the true mirror in front of us and does not allow us to look at ourselves as we really are, not perfect.

Mistakes will be made. This will be broken. Minds will shatter. Disasters will come.

In the midst of all this, you are an individual who is responsible for every action you take.

Your actions are YOUR actions. The consequences of your actions, are YOUR consequences.

Don’t lay endless blame, take responsibility,

Make a better world.

Blessings.

Check out my new book, “Dark Aurora”, personal favorite of mine.

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