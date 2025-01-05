Survival of the fittest vs Christianity

Hey friends and readers,

In our society, as in many ancient societies, survival of the fittest is king.

It might not even mean what you think, but from very early days of Christianity the faithful had to deal with this getting most brutal consequences.

One of the early letters against Christians, sent to the roman authorities, shows outrage at how Christians gave respect and positions to women. Remember, in those days society pushed ideas that elders are worthless, that little girls can be abused, that women have no rights like men, that imperfect babies deserve death. Even top ancient philosophers shared these ideas.

Then came Christians and said that women and men are equal under God, that hurting children is a horrible sin, that we should respect our elders, that we should not kill baby in womb, also spoke against slavery.

This outraged the authorities of those times. Even during the time of hidden Roman catacombs churches we now learn that at least 600 thousand Christians have been killed.

Today we say that society evolved, but has it evolved into something better, or is it the same stuff wrapped differently?

Does society today respect babies?

Does society today love the elders?

Are little girls today not victims or endless human trafficking?

Is there no more slavery in the world?

Do majority of the world populations treat women well?

And then there is another aspect to it, that also always existed, but now it’s worse than ever. The push and effort by those at the top to drain people through money and make everyone stressed and focused on the survival. If you are always struggling to pay for things it’s harder to focus on God, to take time to breathe. So, they hit you as hard as they can in this regard.

Therefore society becomes focused on who gets ahead, and as the mind gets brainwashed, it’s easy to leave others behind.

I was watching an older film I like about post apocalyptic survival, and the two characters were arguing about a young girl and her dad slowing them down. One said she’d leave them behind in a heartbeat, the other said that he wouldn’t.

That draws an extreme contrast.

Christ taught us to put our life for others. To be a servant. He taught us to work hard, not to obsesses over getting ahead of others, but to lift them up.

Christ did not tell young rich man to give his money away and then go be a bum, this is shown through Christ’s interaction with a tax collector. Idea of working hard and helping others if you get ahead. Also is shown in the story of the man who accumulated things. The lesson Christ is always trying to teach us is one of humility, humbleness, abandoning ego and sharing of blessings.

Survival of the fittest does not go with Christianity no matter how hard you try to fit them together. A Christian man will always be ready to lay down his life for family and for God, for what is right.

We lift up those who are climbing behind us, not push them down.

Share with others. Not just things, but good words, kindness, inspiration, motivation. Give others your ear, time, patience. All these things are important and any of these things can help in changing someone’s life.

Let me know what you think.

Blessings.

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