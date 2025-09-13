Hey friends and readers,

I am still running the 60% discount for the publication. You’d keep this rate forever.

I wasn’t going to do anymore promo posts, but a glitch set me back.

Something happened with payments on Stripe last month, and I lost 15-20 paid subscribers in one day due to failed billing.

Your support means a lot to me and it motivates me to put out a bit extra. So, thanks a lot for reading and understanding!

Here is the discount link;

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/subscribe?coupon=26a5fab3

Blessings.