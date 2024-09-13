Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Angie Maher's avatar
Angie Maher
Sep 13, 2024

Yes! I have never subscribed to the traditional definition of success, but if I am happy…if I can make others happy, then I am succeeding.

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Aug 11, 2025

great way to start the week!

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