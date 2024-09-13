“Success is for others, not for me.”

Hey friends and readers,

Many of us have a very set and specific idea of what success is. A lot of the time it is a vision of a final goal. However, the journey itself often gets lost.

We often hope and pray for a miracle, a big breakthrough, without realizing that miracles are already happening around us.

An ability to do what you love in any capacity is a miracle.

Walking, seeing, talking, hearing, smelling, touching. Being with those who love you. Eating and drinking what you like. There are so many. Do you have any of these? There are many more too. Lots of blessings and miracles all around us.

What if we embrace these miracles?

This doesn’t mean that we should abandon reason, priorities and that hardship will magically go away.

Sometimes the biggest blessing is your strength, patience and endurance when it comes to overcoming difficulties. Sometimes certain difficulties can last for decades, even a lifetime.

However, it’ll sure make your road and journey much better, regardless of what is happening, if you embraced the beautiful miracles and blessings around you.

Happiness is a big part success. If you are happy with something, you are succeeding.

You can compare your results in your field to others, but remember, each person has their own unique journey, nothing is the same. Regardless of what anyone might tell you, there is no blueprint, no program that can fit you perfectly that is done by someone else, because you’re special, and that is simply a success within itself.

So, how about we replace that title for you with:

“I am creating success and happiness in my own unique way.”

Success is putting a smile on one person’s face.

Success is serving God each day in any activity you do.

Success is making a positive difference, no matter how small.

Getting up in the morning and having a positive attitude and a good outlook is a big success in my book.

Love what you are doing, serve God, serve others, make a difference to one person. And remember…Sometimes the true fruits are not visible for a long time.

Your strength, perseverance, endurance, resilience, patience…they are a huge success.

I’m proud of you.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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