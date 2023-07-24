Hi friends and readers,

This is the only post on my Substack of this kind. I think it’s a very important message.

Currently there are many orphans in Ukraine. They do not have access to most things that we have. Little food, no education, no future work possibilities.

You can change this by sponsoring a child for 68$ a month. Lifesong for Orphans gives all of this money towards the child, providing them with the crucial things mentioned above.

68$ a month is just one outing to a restaurant for most of us, yet it can change a child’s life overseas.

Please consider this. Blessings.

https://www.lifesongchildsponsorship.org/countries/ukraine