The spirit guide

It was a hot and humid summer, ten of us were packed in a river cruise boat. Our guide’s name was Marcos. We were some of the first people to participate in this company’s Amazon river adventure tour. It was a three day ride with several stops planned. We had photographers, writers, a film director getting inspiration, few lovers of nature. As for me, I was just trying to get away, I have been trying for a long time, but things of the past were haunting me. The sounds of war, the screams and faces of the dying, and most of all a creature that I saw come out of a portal during one of rituals performed by the group of old ex NAZIs which I spied on. It had a deformed red head with four horns, small tentacles came out of it’s massive neck, it had a powerful torso and four muscular arms, with legs similar to a goat. Perhaps it was a demon. It destroyed all of those present, but as I lay quietly hidden, the scent of other humans covered me up and it didn’t find me. I’d like to believe that it was all imaginary, but I know that it wasn’t.

So here I was, on a boat going up the Amazon river. I am certain that my gloomy disposition was all too obvious, hence the only free seat was the one next to me. Everyone on the boat also knew that I got a permission to come on with my revolver. As a decorated war veteran I was able to get some privileges with this company.

Marcos gave us lengthy instructions about what we should not do and how to be absolutely safe.

We have been out for several hours at this point, all around, one could hear the sounds of insects, animals, birds and fish diving in and out of water. At one point Marcos stopped the boat and pointed to the shore. There, wrapped around a large branch, was resting a giant snake, anaconda. He steered the boat to the left and assured us that there was no trouble. All the passengers looked worried, but for me this was calm and relaxing. I was finally feeling like my mind was taken to another world and away from my visions. Then as a sat there leaned back I thought I saw a small colorful bird, appear right in front of me, I couldn’t understand why no one else noticed it as it pointed towards the jungle with it’s beek several times and then quickly flew away.

Our first stop was at a dock of a small village. It was a place where several farmers with european descent lived. We got fresh water, milk, wonderful farmer’s cheese, and meat. Again I caught myself smiling to my surprise and few people even spoke with me.

I engaged in more small talk with a lady, a bit younger than me, as we were all back on the boat and sailing again. After only an hour of leaving those docks we had another stop, an unexpected one. Two men were having strong symptoms of some sort of virus and on top of that the boat got stuck. We put a rope around one of the trees. While Marcos was trying to prepare everything he needed to safely continue, the two men got of the boat despite him yelling at them. Moments later he heard wild screams. I wanted to jump out and go help, but Marcos put his arms across my chest and stopped me. A minute later one of the men stepped out from behind large green leafs, he was covered in blood, his mouth was wide open in horror, there was blood coming from lower part of his body. He shook and fell into the water. As several people screamed in horror and others froze in internal panic, Marcos desperately untied the boat and unstuck it.

Marcos continued up the river, several men yelled at him to turn around and that the expedition was over, but he yelled that we had to go another way and that it was too dangerous. I approached him and asked what he thought happened, he said he had no idea, I realized that he himself never had anything like this occur in life and was in panic as well.

Once again I was the odd one out, the only experienced one, and terror followed me. I sat back and almost calmly spread my arms, watching others shake in fear.

I already expected things to get more sour and I sure was right. Poor Marcos in his panic mode a mistake, the boat was damaged and began to gather water.

The lady I was trying to keep calm almost fell overboard as Marcos was steering the boat towards the shore, I caught her, but one man did fall, we could see something quickly move in the water and he disappeared. The photographer threw up and fell to his knees. Film director, although clearly horrified, was frantically writing stuff down in his notebook.

This was a river ride of madness and I was a perfect customer for such a treat, a man with a mind so damaged, that perhaps it couldn’t get worse, but I was wrong!

As we made it to the shore, Marcos handed out several machetes, as he lead the way cutting through the jungle.

In the distance we heard something different from all the creature noises and Marcos told us to be quiet. It was some sort of chanting, and it got closer and closer. I felt something sting my neck.

The next thing I knew is I was in a bamboo cage. We were in a small settlement in the jungle. The short strange looking people were cannibals. I instantly understood this after seeing their necklaces. Funny enough they left my revolver and magazines with me, attached to the belt. I was surprised they never seen it before, but I knew that was my way out. There was a large amount of them and they had knives and spears, so I had to chose the right moment. I saw others in separate cages from mine, but only four of them. They must have killed several already.

There was a statue in the center of the village and this was when I finally felt fear and horror again, the statue looked exactly like the creature I saw come out of the portal. Could it be that it now dwelled in these lands? As I watched the cannibals pick up one of the cages and carry the screaming director somewhere I also realized that they must have been giving human sacrifices to this demon. I’ve had enough at that point and decided that live or die I will not face that monster again. I shot through the part with held the cage closed and as many of them turned startled I quickly shot two closest ones into the head, and ran into the jungle. As I struggled to get through quickly, I did not hear anyone chasing me. They must have been shocked with my power, perhaps they now feared me as well. I did not have my hopes too high, but indeed they never followed me and I made it to night time.

I lay under a large tree, barely seeing the starry sky above because of the jungle’s thickness. Somehow I fell asleep, but again my nightmares have come back and it was as if it all started all over again for me.

I woke up feeling something crawling on my face. It was a tarantula and I felt another one on my stomach. I lay still, barely breathing. It took at least an hour for them to leave. It was morning and I cautiously proceeded. After more tedious and rough struggle through the thick jungle the path changed and there was more room to walk, I kept checking my compass to make sure I was heading towards that village where we docked before. As many blessings do, this one of wider and better path, also came with a curse. I heard a jaguar right on the side and then saw his face through the leaves, he leaped forward. I shot in time, but he was able to strike me with his razor like claws and tear up my right chest area. I fell next to him on the ground, as he took his final breaths I watched his eyes, noble eyes which had no fear and I too was ready to go with honor as I was strongly bleeding.

Then the colorful small bird appeared to me again. Despite my pain I sat up, the bird then flew higher, urging me to stand. Enchanted by It I stood. It began to guide me through the jungle, I was following it, forgetting my pain or any terror. After a few hours it lead me out into the village of those farmers and they took care of me.

When I told them of the bird they seemed surprised and said they never saw one that matched my description.

Somehow since that day my mind became brighter, despite all the horrors, and with time I was able to constantly see this bird and realize that it was always there for me, but my soul was not ready to accept it and accept light into my life.

As I sit on my balcony in New Hampshire and finish up writing this story, I see the bird sitting on the rail. I can almost see a hint of smile and joy on it’s face as together we look out into the calm ocean waves and watch the setting sun.

This bird is my spirit guide. I pray that you may become as connected to yours

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