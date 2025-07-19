Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Jul 19, 2025

What a great piece with helpful insights! Love it.

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Jul 20, 2025

I can relate :) I'd like to know who are out there who give up so much for the sake of charity. When does it become a burden and not charity? It's a tough question.

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