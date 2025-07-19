You didn’t start out depleted.

You started out devoted. Empowered to help. Excited to help.

Maybe you worked in a helping profession.

Maybe you poured yourself into stories, sermons, or lesson plans.

Maybe you were the steady one—holding others up while falling apart in private.

Maybe you survived something—and turned your healing into a path for others.

Maybe you built something out of love: a course, a classroom, a ministry, a book.

But somewhere along the way…

That offering turned into a burden.

Not because you did it wrong.

But because you were giving support—without being supported yourself.

Many of us are diehard DIYers.

I write about this a lot on my blog. I am one.

Someone shares something interesting with me, a teaching of some kind, an idea, and I instantly go into figure-it-out-myself mode

I had to learn that through necessity.

It probably has to do with my neurodivergent trauma—where my brain and the systems I was in didn’t connect well. I had to translate everything into a language I could absorb. And most of the time, no one else knew how to help me do that.

So I did it myself.

In college, I remember struggling through a course I couldn’t wrap my head around. So I bought the workbook and restructured everything the teacher said into a form I could actually understand. This happened over and over.

In a previous job—before I became a diehard entrepreneur—I was the one who always had 10-100 questions.

I can be very verbal. (Anyone following me has probably figured that out—haha!)

I’d send paragraphs of questions. And I was told, pretty directly:

”That’s too much.”

So I internalized that.

“I’m too much.”

And that fed the DIYer instinct even more:

Do it myself. Don’t be a burden. Don’t take up space.

As a Christian and a therapist, I was taught to always help others.

And I still believe in being helpful.

But often… we pour ourselves out until there’s nothing left.

I had a great mentor who used to joke with me and say, “Well… stop it.” (She was referencing the old Bob Newhart sketch—you know the one. It’s hilarious.)

She helped me through a very difficult season with humor, validation, and guidance.

That job sparked something important:

💡 The beginning of a distinction between the helper self… and the actual self.

I was still stuck back then.

I didn’t know I could be both a professional and a creative person at once. I silenced the creative part of me and stopped drawing, creating, playing my own music, etc.

(PS: Jake Anderson and I will be talking about this soon in an upcoming podcast episode!)

We’re often taught to turn the other cheek, to help always.

But what a lot of us weren’t taught was:

🕊️ When do we rest?

🛑 When do we say no?

🛡️ When do we protect ourselves?

This Is Compassion Fatigue

It’s also called burnout.

There are other names and nuances.

But it doesn’t always show up the way textbooks describe.

This is the version that lives in inboxes full of unread cries for help.

In creative drafts that gather dust because there’s nothing left to give.

In pastors who preach hope with a breaking heart.

In writers who speak truth with power—but forget how to speak gently to themselves.

In teachers who show up smiling—then cry behind the locked classroom door.

💔 You’re Not Broken. You’re Over-full.

Of other people’s pain.

Of stories that never got processed.

Of grief you didn’t have time to name.

This isn’t burnout from “working too much.”

This is what happens when your love outpaces your support.

When your gift becomes an obligation.

When your presence is expected—but your pain is invisible.

📖 I’m Writing This Book in Public—And You’re Invited to Walk With Me

This letter is just the beginning.

The stories, the questions, the boundary scars, the invisible grief—it’s all part of a bigger work I’m creating, in real time.

It’s called the Compassion Reset Quest.

It’s not just a book.

It’s a living map for the soul-weary. A guide for helpers who give deeply and feel deeply—and are ready to rebuild without losing themselves again.

I’m writing it in public, chapter by chapter, reflection by reflection.

And I’d love for you to come along.

You’ll get:

📝 Behind-the-scenes looks as I shape the chapters

💬 Quiet prompts to reflect on your own journey

🧠 Invitations to help shape this story—because it’s not just mine

💌 Follow along here by subscribing:

If you aren’t a subscriber to Lighthouse, subscribe here. We are a team of authors led by best selling author and mentor Alexander Semenyuk.

Thank you for reading.

Dr. Brie-Anna Willey