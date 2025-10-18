Something Old
A Poem
There’s something old Returning It feels outdated Long forgotten Buried What’s it doing here? This is who I was Long ago Not who I am today Who I’ve become I shook it off Surpassed it Now it’s visiting again Like a toxic friend I want to shed I have no time For this What is it About this place? That brings the dead Back to life? Like zombies in the night Haunting me I can do without you What do you want? Safety? Permission? Love? I am all those things Already You don’t have to be on guard So tough Let the mask fall Take the armour off
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A wonderful poem!
"I can do without you
What do you want?"
These two lines hit me hard. Thought-provoking poem. Thanks for posting.
My name is Casey. I'm looking to connect with other writers. I write poetry as well. Check out my work if you would like! Have a good weekend.