Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Oct 20, 2025

A wonderful poem!

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Casey Murphy's avatar
Casey Murphy
Oct 25, 2025

"I can do without you

What do you want?"

These two lines hit me hard. Thought-provoking poem. Thanks for posting.

My name is Casey. I'm looking to connect with other writers. I write poetry as well. Check out my work if you would like! Have a good weekend.

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