Snakes
A Poem
Snakes came visiting me At night In my dream So many of them Everywhere Hiding in my cupboards It frightened me That’s exactly what I never wanted to see The fear The anxiety The not knowing What comes next I’ve lived as a snake For almost three years I’ve faced my deepest fears Shed my skin over and over I feel weak Pink, tender, raw skin I need some buffering If snakes can’t kill me Nothing can Life has dealt me a new hand The old has expired Like sand In an hourglass Let me tell you What came to pass I slayed each dragon One by one Day by day I carried on I trampled them underfoot I ran I jumped I cried I fought Now Even when my courage fails I know I’m not afraid of snakes
If this poem resonated, you can find more of my work at Ignite With Hege on Substack: a publication exploring where psychology meets spirit, and where art expresses truth through spiritual discernment, reflection, poetry, and music.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What you know can't frighten you. 😊
Yes it's a good poem l like the meaning of the words. To me it represents people.l always have to keep my armour on l have met many snakes.♥️🕊️🙏 xxx.