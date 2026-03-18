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Snakes came visiting me At night In my dream So many of them Everywhere Hiding in my cupboards It frightened me That’s exactly what I never wanted to see The fear The anxiety The not knowing What comes next I’ve lived as a snake For almost three years I’ve faced my deepest fears Shed my skin over and over I feel weak Pink, tender, raw skin I need some buffering If snakes can’t kill me Nothing can Life has dealt me a new hand The old has expired Like sand In an hourglass Let me tell you What came to pass I slayed each dragon One by one Day by day I carried on I trampled them underfoot I ran I jumped I cried I fought Now Even when my courage fails I know I’m not afraid of snakes