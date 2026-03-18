Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Mar 18

What you know can't frighten you. 😊

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M H's avatar
M H
Mar 18

Yes it's a good poem l like the meaning of the words. To me it represents people.l always have to keep my armour on l have met many snakes.♥️🕊️🙏 xxx.

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