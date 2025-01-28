Sky
A poem
Today,
he was sitting on the beach
searching the horizon
for a spark of infinity,
and he wondered if the sky
and the limitless infinity
were the same thing,
or if the sky was the glimpse
God gave us of the universal realm,
He sits for hours, and later,
when he returned home,
she came closer,
and the idea of the sky
came to be on her lips,
the curves of her body,
her heavenly smile and dark eyes,
that’s when he realized
that the gateway
to the Universe
was right next to him,
every day,
embracing him tenderly
like the sky embraces the stars
before they make love,
and then he understood
that the infinite can be found
right next to him,
in a tiny grain of sand
or in a stunning smile
that lights up the starry night sky.
Rolando Andrade, 2025
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Very good. Don't miss what is closest to you.
Absolutely beautiful, Rolando.