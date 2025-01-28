Today,

he was sitting on the beach

searching the horizon

for a spark of infinity,

and he wondered if the sky

and the limitless infinity

were the same thing,

or if the sky was the glimpse

God gave us of the universal realm,

He sits for hours, and later,

when he returned home,

she came closer,

and the idea of the sky

came to be on her lips,

the curves of her body,

her heavenly smile and dark eyes,

that’s when he realized

that the gateway

to the Universe

was right next to him,

every day,

embracing him tenderly

like the sky embraces the stars

before they make love,

and then he understood

that the infinite can be found

right next to him,

in a tiny grain of sand

or in a stunning smile

that lights up the starry night sky.

Rolando Andrade, 2025

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