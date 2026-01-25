Since when did it become “political”
Since when did it become “political”
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Since when did it become political to worry if a child goes hungry?
Since when did it become political to feel sad when you see a homeless woman sitting out in the cold?
Since when did it become political to care about the sick?
Since when did it become political to be a good samaritan?
Since when did it become political to respect women?
Since when did it become political to show kindness?
Since when did it become political to love others?
Since when did it become political to treat other people with dignity?
Since when did it become political to be against cruelty to animals?
Since when did it become political to have compassion and empathy?
Since when did it become political to lift those who are down?
Since when did it become political to embrace the hurt?
Since when…did basic human morals become “political”?
Search your soul and mind.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That’s madness.😢
Alexander,
The things you speak of are not just political at all. What they are is Biblical and worthy of our time and effort. The Bible tells us that without love, we have nothing. With love comes compassion, humility, kindness, dignity, and grace.
We should all have within us a willingness to make a difference in the world around us. We have to help “the least of us” because God has called us all to do just that.
Sometimes the help we give a person changes their life forever because it is the hope they needed at the exact moment we gave it. God uses Human intervention all the time.
We all should be willing to be the hands and feet of Christ, no matter what the world around us tells us to do.
Take care!