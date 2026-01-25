Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Jan 27

That’s madness.😢

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Larry Edge's avatar
Larry Edge
Jan 26

Alexander,

The things you speak of are not just political at all. What they are is Biblical and worthy of our time and effort. The Bible tells us that without love, we have nothing. With love comes compassion, humility, kindness, dignity, and grace.

We should all have within us a willingness to make a difference in the world around us. We have to help “the least of us” because God has called us all to do just that.

Sometimes the help we give a person changes their life forever because it is the hope they needed at the exact moment we gave it. God uses Human intervention all the time.

We all should be willing to be the hands and feet of Christ, no matter what the world around us tells us to do.

Take care!

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