Since when did it become “political”

Since when did it become political to worry if a child goes hungry?

Since when did it become political to feel sad when you see a homeless woman sitting out in the cold?

Since when did it become political to care about the sick?

Since when did it become political to be a good samaritan?

Since when did it become political to respect women?

Since when did it become political to show kindness?

Since when did it become political to love others?

Since when did it become political to treat other people with dignity?

Since when did it become political to be against cruelty to animals?

Since when did it become political to have compassion and empathy?

Since when did it become political to lift those who are down?

Since when did it become political to embrace the hurt?

Since when…did basic human morals become “political”?

Search your soul and mind.