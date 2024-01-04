Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Jan 4, 2024

I think if we drink water and say loving kind words to our selves we can find healing.

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Martin's avatar
Martin
Jan 4, 2024

Thanks Alexander

It reminds me of Psalm 46, where God say "Be still, and know that I am God" but the context of this verse is the dangers of war and how God is in charge:

"The nations rage, the kingdoms totter; he utters his voice, the earth melts. The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah

Come, behold the works of the LORD, how he has brought desolations on the earth. He makes wars cease to the end of the earth; he breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the chariots with fire.

“Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!” The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah

(Psalm 46:6-11)

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