Silence is loud

Hey friends,

I recently learned about something that is called the “Quietest Room in the World.”

It’s an isolation room in the US that you can rent out and sit in for a certain fee an hour. It’s considered the quietest place in the world.

When I started reading testimonies of the people who have done it I was really fascinated with the results and I do want to do this myself one day.

Almost all of the people who shared the testimony said that the first amazing thing that you’ll notice is all of your bodily functions. You will hear yourself breathing very loudly. You’ll hear your heart beat pounding and there will be a sensation of your chest wall actually moving. You’ll hear swallowing, stomach functions, ringing in the ears and more.

As you go into a deep prayer state and get used to your body it gets even more incredible, as some people shared that their prayers are more clear than ever and that there is a powerful spiritual connection.

People claim that they come out filled with inspiration, energy, and positivity. Their mind if cleansed.

So, in the silence we can clearly and loudly hear ourselves, but also God. As there are no other distractions around us.

I think that is just so fascinating and incredible. If you’ve been to this room, please share your experience below!

Blessings.

XXXXX

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