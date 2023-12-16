This is definitely a remarkable book though don't really identify with it. >< Watching your book review brings to mind this war heroine from WW2 in the country I am living in, though not directly related to your book recommendation-Silence. ^^ This particular war heroine, after being rescued from torture didn't want to give the names of her torturers, saying that they were just under orders. I find that quite touching and remarkable though we could debate over whether that's the right thing to do. Thanks for sharing your book recommendation. X
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This is definitely a remarkable book though don't really identify with it. >< Watching your book review brings to mind this war heroine from WW2 in the country I am living in, though not directly related to your book recommendation-Silence. ^^ This particular war heroine, after being rescued from torture didn't want to give the names of her torturers, saying that they were just under orders. I find that quite touching and remarkable though we could debate over whether that's the right thing to do. Thanks for sharing your book recommendation. X