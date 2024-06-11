Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Finding Grace's avatar
Finding Grace
Jun 11, 2024

Thank you Alexander, for enlightening us on many levels 🙏 The plight of Christians in Japan (are they allowed to worship freely now?), the martyrs who gave their all to keep their faith, this beautiful book "Silence" that I must now read.. And the definition of Sin,that is absolutely spot on. Thank you 🙏🙏

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Leigh Amiot's avatar
Leigh Amiot
Jun 11, 2024

Enlightening read.

I know woefully little about the history of Christianity in Japan; as someone else said above, this has piqued my interest to learn more.

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